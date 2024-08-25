Supermodel Kate Upton Stuns in Timeless Navy Blue String Swimsuit in Mexico
SI Swimsuit stalwart Kate Upton returned to the fold for yet another cover feature this year. The supermodel, who made her debut in 2011 in the Philippines, and landed on the front of the ’12, ’13 and ’17 issues, traveled to Mexico with photographer Yu Tsai for her extraordinary feature in the special 60th anniversary issue.
The brand’s fashion editors knew they had to perfectly execute the styling for the Michigan native and make her classiness, timelessness and superstar persona shine through the pages of the magazine. And, they absolutley nailed it. This stunning navy blue two-piece will simply never not be cute and screams sexy yet sophisticated.
The textured terry cloth material suit in this gorgeus muted moody royal blue hue features a traditional micro triangle string top and tie side bottoms. And, the best part is, when you buy them together on tropicofc.com, you get a $20 discount, with the whole set retailing for $160.
Today, the 32-year-old, who also participated in an iconic 2024 Legends photoshoot alongside 26 other franchise stars, is an industry staple, TV show host, actress and mom of one. Upton shares her daughter, Genevieve with husband and MLB star pitcher Justin Verlander.
“Becoming a mom changes everything about you. It expands your ability to love and have emotions in a way I never thought to be possible. I always joked that I was the Grinch because my heart grew two sizes bigger [after having a child],” she gushed while on location in Mexico earlier this year. “My biggest hope and dream for [Genevieve] is that she knows how amazing she is and she knows her worth and the [value] in being herself and uniquely her. [I hope she knows] how much her voice matters and to speak up and use it and how strong she is.”