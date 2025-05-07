We Can’t Get Over This Photo of Sydney Sweeney Walking Her Puppy After the 2025 Met Gala
Sydney Sweeney was a stunning and stylish superstar this week at the 2025 Met Gala, but at the end of the day, she’s just a proud puppy mom who must take care of her baby. Parenthood, am I right?
In case you missed it (which...I’m so sorry, but how?!), the Met Gala was this past Monday, and droves of celebrities were in attendance to celebrate fashion’s biggest night of the year. One of those celebrities was, of course, Sweeney, who took some much-deserved time off from filming the highly anticipated third season of HBO’s hit show Euphoria, as well as promoting her upcoming thriller film, The Housemaid, to grace the floral blue carpet with her presence.
While the actress was breathtaking in her Kim Novak-inspired gown, this particular photograph—which was captured outside of her hotel after the star-studded event—certainly sums up what it looks and feels like to be a dog mom:
Sweeney strutted down the pathway in an oversized, all-white outfit consisting of a slouchy button-up collared shirt and matching wide-legged pants. Humorously, her stylized hair and makeup remained the same from the exciting evening, with Sweeney’s signature blonde locks slicked back into a bun, with two strands left out for a couple of stylish swirls on her forehead.
Accessorizing the casual look with black shoes, a bejeweled ring, diamond earrings and one adorable puppy named Sully Bear, the actress could be seen cutting through a crowded area, carrying her sweet puppy with her on a bright blue lease—though, we’re only just now realizing how rude it was for Sully Bear not to be added to the Met Gala guest list as Sweeney’s plus one.
Please include pet invites to the Met Gala for everyone in the future. And yes, this is a formal request.
Sweeney announced she’d adopted Sully Bear back in April, revealing his arrival with a dedicated Instagram post including photos of the very professional puppy on-set with the superstar, while also frolicking in the grass and splashing around in the pool.
The caption on the post read, “introducing sully bear ❤️ so far in our two weeks together he’s become my set best friend, my bowling partner, my nap buddy, mutual water enthusiast, and travel companion.”
And Sully Bear has had no shortage of adventures recently, having also attended Stagecoach 2025 with the actress, so it’s really only a matter of time before the puppy gets his own dedicated Instagram account—and you better believe we’ll be this sweet baby’s very first follow!