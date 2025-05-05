SI Swimsuit Models Bring Tailored Glamour to the 2025 Met Gala With These Looks
The 2025 annual Met Gala has arrived, bringing out the biggest names for one of the most fashionable events of the year. This time, the theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” with attendees donning tailored, well-fitted gowns and power suits inspired by Black Dandyism.
From actors and musicians to athletes and fashion designers, tonight’s fundraising event, hosted by co-chairs Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, and, of course, Anna Wintour, has not disappointed. And, as with past years, many SI Swimsuit models and alums showed up in serious style, flaunting their fashion game in the most memorable of ensembles. Let’s break down the moments you don’t want to miss from these incredible SI Swim ladies.
We’re updating this list live as the Met Gala carpet continues.
Ashley Graham
Trailblazing model Ashley Graham has been absolutely crushing it with her latest looks, and tonight is no exception. The 37-year-old, who is currently playing the iconic character Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway, looks polished and gorgeous in this gray pinstriped, corseted long-sleeved gown with a slit right up the middle. She accessorizes with sparkly silver shoes and silver jewelry.
Graham made history with SI Swimsuit in 2016 as the magazine’s first plus-sized model to land on the cover. She posed for the brand two consecutive years later.
Breanna Stewart
New York Liberty power forward Breanna Stewart looks positively dapper at the Met Gala this evening. The 30-year-old athlete, who helped her team win their first-ever WNBA Championship in 2024, wears a custom Sergio Hudson suit, styled by Courtney Mays. The Unrivaled cofounder posed for SI Swimsuit in 2022 in St. Thomas.
“[Hudson] designed something that felt bold and elevated, but also grounded in strength and unity, which is exactly what we represent as the Liberty,” Stewart, 30, told SI Swimsuit of tonight’s look. “There’s this beautiful balance of individuality and team energy, and I think that’s what made this collaboration so special.”
Ciara
Grammy Award-winning singer Ciara looks, unsurprisingly, jaw-dropping on the Met Gala steps. Also posing with husband Russell Wilson for photos, the 39-year-old mom and fashion icon rocks a custom ensemble designed by LaQuan Smith. Her bold, attention-demanding, sleek black dress features silver layers on both sides and down the bodice. Ciara landed the cover of SI Swimsuit in 2022.
Gigi Hadid
Supermodel Gigi Hadid is a complete staple at the Met Gala, delivering some of the most unforgettable, high-fashion looks at the iconic event over the years. Tonight, the mom of one is positively glowing in a gold, dazzling custom Miu Miu dress. The 30-year-old, who recently went Instagram official with Bradley Cooper, posed for SI Swimsuit for three consecutive years between 2014 and 2016.
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion looks totally breathtaking on the Met Gala carpet, but are we even surprised? The 30-year-old Grammy Award winner wears a silver sparkling custom Michael Kors gown with a halter sweetheart neckline and a dramatic high slit up the side. She pairs the dress with an oversized white fur coat, serving serious glamour. Channeling Josephine Baker, the rapper, who made her SI Swimsuit debut on the 2021 cover, makes her return to the event worth the wait.
Simone Biles
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles looks absolutely radiant on tonight’s carpet, where she also posed with husband Jonathan Owens. The pair serves on the host committee for this year’s event and totally brought their style A-game. For the 28-year-old Sports Illustrated 2024 Sportsperson of the Year, she rocked a bright blue mini dress with a white collar and dramatic train, accessorizing with open-toed shoes of the same color, a blue sparkly clutch and silver jewelry.
Biles’s hair, styled by Brenton Diallo using K18 products, featured a nod to Josephine Baker with a glamorous bang swirl.
Biles made her debut in SI Swimsuit in 2017 and returned to the fold in 2019.
Serena Williams
Tennis icon Serena Williams was undoubtedly a highly anticipated attendee at the Met Gala, and her ensemble is simply breathtaking. Donning a light blue Moncler gown featuring an off-the-shoulder top, gorgeous lace detailing towards the bottom and, of course, a dramatic duvet hanging off her arms, the 43-year-old history-maker looks so stunning and powerful.
Williams made her SI Swimsuit debut 2003 and appeared in the magazine again in 2004 and 2017.