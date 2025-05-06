SI Swimsuit Athletes Stole the Met Gala 2025 Spotlight in Boundary-Pushing Looks
The 2025 Met Gala was a spectacle to be sure, but one trend we couldn’t help but notice was how many of our SI Swimsuit athletes positively stole the spotlight in some truly incredible looks!
The theme for the iconic evening was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” with the dress code instructing attendees to take on tailored suits and gowns inspired by “Black Dandyism.” While plenty of stars of movies, TV, music and more walked the floral blue carpet in their best designer duds, it was impossible to ignore just how many SI Swimsuit athletes made their presence known in some boundary-pushing styles.
So with that in mind, let’s take a look at just a few of the best looks from SI Swimsuit athletes who decided to step out on that fateful first Monday in May:
Angel Reese
The WNBA superstar and SI Swimsuit alum (who made her debut in Los Angeles in 2023) took the tailoring dress code note to heart while simultaneously proving you don’t have to commit to just a suit or a gown when you can simply have both!
The stunning two-piece set by Thom Browne consisted of a cropped top designed to reflect the appearance of a collared tux and a matching all-black skirt with a unique triangular waistline so the two pieces slotted seamlessly together for one complete luxury look. With her black bob slicked back for extra elegance, there was no denying Reese had one of the stand-out ensembles of the evening—especially when she was seen gigling with her equally-stylish friend and SI Swimsuit alum, rapper Megan Thee Stallion.
Gabby Thomas
In a breathtaking “lady in red” moment, the three-time Olympic gold medalist and SI Swimsuit model (who appears as part of our 2025 SI Swimsuit athlete roster) was a vision in this beaded lace number by Ahluwalia for her first-ever (but certainly not last-ever) Met Gala. In another two-piece set similar to Reese’s, Thomas’s halter neckline mixed with an off-the-shoulder piece to create a daring silhouette for her intricately-beaded top, while the matching red skirt and train were stitched with vertical lines to elongate the athlete's figure.
Accompanied on the carpet by makeup legend Charlotte Tillbury, who was responsible for Thomas’s awe-inspiring glam, the track star was an absolute natural walking among the other celebrities!
Simone Biles
And speaking of Olympians, you already know the G.O.A.T. and SI Swimsuit alum (making her debut in Houston in 2017) had to show up and do what she does best: stun everyone with one killer look!
Biles was a beauty in bright blue, donning a Harbison Studio high-low hem dress for an evening out with her football star husband, Jonathan Owens. The adorable dress featured a white collar to tie in that all-important “tailored” dress code while also showcasing a bodice adorned in sparkling accents with large, red, bejeweled pieces for the buttons.
Serena Williams
Did someone say G.O.A.T.? Because merely speaking that acronym automatically summons the next superstar on our list, tennis legend and SI Swimsuit alum (making her debut in Turks & Caicos in 2017), Williams.
Looking like pure luxury in this silky duvet dress, the Moncler x EE72 by Edward Enninful, and matching overcoat, Williams was pure Old Hollywood glamour with just a touch of modern edge thanks to her stunning, sparkling earrings. Captioning the photo set on Instagram, “For every dandy, there’s a gown,” the athlete acknowledged her decision to switch things up for the tailored suit look most went with for the theme, instead opting for this icy-blue switch-up.
Breanna Stewart
And last (but certainly nowhere near least!) on our list is WNBA star and SI Swimsuit alum (making her debut in St. Thomas in 2022), Stewart, whose custom-tailored, all-cream Sergio Hudson suit and matching hat made for one gasp-inducing final look.
In an exclusive interview with SI Swimsuit, the three-time Olympic gold medalist opened up about what it meant for her and her Liberty teammates, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu alongside team owner Clara Wu Tsai, to attend the coveted event. Of the fashion-forward moment, Stewart said, “I wanted my look to say that we belong here, in these spaces, not just as athletes, but as full expressions of culture, strength and style.”