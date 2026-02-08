Taylor Swift’s ‘Opalite’ Music Video Channels Colorful ‘90s Vibes, and So Do These SI Swimsuit Looks
On Friday, Feb. 6, Taylor Swift released the music video for her song “Opalite,” the second single off her record-breaking album The Life of the Showgirl.
For the first two days of its release, the music video was exclusively available on Apple Music and Spotify Premium; however, this morning, Feb. 8, it officially premiered on YouTube to the delight of Swifites everywhere. The sweet and silly project saw Swift team up with all the celebrities she shared a couch with on The Graham Norton Show last autumn while promoting the album, including Cillian Murphy, Domhnall Gleeson, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith and Lewis Capaldi, as well as the titular host himself.
As noted in the caption of Swift’s recent Instagram post, the music video channeled a colorful early ‘90s aesthetic, complete with eye-popping shades, chaotically cool patterns and fun accessories. Still, the wardrobe choices couldn’t help but take us back to one specific SI Swimsuit shoot, which happened to share quite a bit in common with the style depicted in the music video. We’re, of course, talking about the brand’s trek to the Dominican Republic back in 2023.
The feature, shot by photographer James Macari, saw a collective of six models head to the tropical location to pose in bright, playful designer swimwear looks. These bikinis and one-pieces channeled the silhouettes and shades of the era, also referencing the (at the time, unreleased) Barbie film, which also had a decidedly early '90s aesthetic.
For instance, Brooks Nader modeled this Baywatch-inspired red one-piece by Matthew Bruch while on set, which featured the high-cut synonymous with the decade’s beachside fashion. A similar cut can even be seen on Turner-Smith in the music video, who plays an enthusiastic exercise guru appearing via Swift’s television set.
Meanwhile, Lauren Chan played with pastels with this sweet and sultry two-piece by Cleonie Swim. Like much of Swift’s own wardrobe in “Opalite,” the two soft tones merged to create one beautiful final look, rather than fighting for center stage on the garment.
And it wouldn’t be an early ‘90s fashion moment without a few pretty patterns tossed in the mix! On the sands of the Dominican Republic, Camille Kostek brought the ‘90s preppy vibes in this baby blue argyle two-piece by Beach Riot.
Bold, geometric shapes are also a staple sign of ‘90s style, and Katie Austin’s Gil Rodriguez one-piece took that sentiment up a notch. With a daringly deep cut on the legs and a waist-cinching ribbon to (literally) tie the whole look together, this ensemble wouldn’t be out of place in the background of Swift’s music video.
Did someone say “bold, geometric shapes?” Oh yeah, it was us, literally a couple of sentences ago! Well, it doesn’t get bolder than this striking blue geometric two-piece set by GOD SAVE QUEENS, which Madisin Rian sported during her debut shoot with SI Swimsuit.
Last but certainly not least for our Dominican Republic shoot was Hailey Clauson, who brought patterns back into the picture with this timeless black and white bikini by Mara Hoffman. Gingham in particular was wildly popular in ‘90s fashion, often spotted in grunge-adjacent looks alongside all those go-to plaid pieces.