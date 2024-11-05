Taylor Swift Joins Brittany Mahomes in Private Suite at Kansas City Chiefs Game
Taylor Swift is now four for four where Kansas City Chiefs home games are concerned. Despite her ever-busy schedule, the pop sensation has yet to miss a game at Arrowhead Stadium since the start of the 2024 NFL season.
The night after finishing the U.S. leg of her worldwide Eras Tour at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Swift could be found in a private suite at Arrowhead to watch the Chiefs defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-24. For the Nov. 4 game, she was joined by her mom, Andrea Swift, brother, Austin Swift, and Donna Kelce—the mom of her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
The Monday Night Football matchup also gave Swift and Brittany Mahomes the chance to reconnect. Last season, when the musician started attending Chiefs games to support Kelce, she and Mahomes—the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes—became fast friends. In addition to sitting (and celebrating) together in the private suites at Arrowhead, the pair were photographed enjoying nights out in New York City throughout the winter.
The pair was captured, as seen below, on Monday night looking nervous about the game—it was a close one, after all.
Lately, with Swift’s tour schedule, the pair haven’t been spotted together as frequently. But a September outing at the U.S. Open alongside Kelce and Mahomes proved that their friendship remained strong. And with the NFL season in full swing—and Swift’s tour winding down—the pair will certainly have more opportunities to spend time together in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium (and, most likely, at away games, too).
Swift showed up to the game in her best fashion, showing off her excellent game day style. She paired a black tank top with black denim shorts, knee-high boots and a black belt. To that, she added a black and red leather Chiefs jacket and a signature red lip to show support for Kelce and his teammates.
It wasn’t the first time Swift has proven her ability to dress for game day—and it certainly won’t be the last, either. The 34-year-old has made appearances at every single Chiefs home game this season, and will undoubtedly keep the streak going as long as she can.
Swift and Kelce have been together for just over a year now. And, despite their busy schedules, they have done an impressive job of showing each other support in their respective professional endeavors. Swift can often be found in the crowd at Chiefs games, and Kelce has made stops at several Eras Tour shows over the past several months. With her world tour ending in December, the pair might just have a bit more time to spend together, too.