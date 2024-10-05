The Cavinder Twins Are Back in Miami Uniforms, Gearing Up for College Basketball Season
In just about a month, NCAA Division I college basketball will return—and with it, the Cavinder twins.
Haley and Hanna Cavinder will return to the University of Miami for their fifth and final year of eligibility this fall. The decision, which they announced in the spring of this year, came on the heels of a year away from college basketball. Following the 2022-23 season, during which they helped lead the Miami Hurricanes to an appearance in the Elite Eight, the Cavinders decided to step away from basketball. They opted to forego their final year of eligibility in favor of pursuing other professional ventures. But by the end of the 2023-24 season, they had both announced their return to Miami for one last year of play.
After struggling last season and failing to secure an NCAA Tournament bid, the Hurricanes are looking for a return to their former success. With several fresh faces, including new coach in Tricia Cullop, and brand new uniforms, the squad will look to make a run similar to that at the end of the 2022-23 season. Hanna and Haley Cavinder might just be the key to finding that success.
In honor of the “new season,” the University of Miami decided to debut new uniforms, too, they announced in a post on X, featuring the Cavinder twins flanking men’s basketball player Nijel Pack. The new uniforms are a return to old-school basketball outfits in many ways. The updated font is a touch sleeker—and, combined with the striped hems (among other things), make for a fierce on-court look.
Though the uniforms themselves are new, Haley and Hanna Cavinder are taking back their old numbers. Haley will take the court this November wearing No. 14, the same number she adopted when she first transferred to the University of Miami for the 2022-23 season. Hanna, for her part, will don No. 15 again, likewise the same number that she wore in her first year in a Hurricanes uniform.
On Oct. 3, both twins took to Instagram to show off their new threads—and kick off the countdown to the basketball season.
The Hurricanes will begin their season on Nov. 4 in a home matchup with Stetson. With the season opener, the Cavinder twins will officially commence their final season of college basketball. We have no doubt they will be working toward a strong finish to the season yet again.