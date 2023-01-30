SI Swimsuit Models Show Their Love for Jack Harlow

Christen Harper, Katie Austin, Olivia Ponton and Mady Dewey are all big fans of the ‘First Class’ rapper.

Christen Harper, Jack Harlow and Olivia Ponton. John Parra/Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images and Gotham/Getty Images

Four SI Swimsuit models have one particular thing in common: Jack Harlow makes them blush. Olivia Ponton, Mady Dewey, Christen Harper and Katie Austin gushed about the “WHATS POPPIN” rapper during Miami Swim Week 2022.

Dewey, a 2023 rookie, said Harlow was her “celebrity crush” and even though that’s the most basic answer ever, she just “loves him.”

Ponton, a TikTok star with almost eight million followers, was asked which of the platform’s trending sounds she likes the most.

“I love Jack Harlow’s music and I think he trends a lot on TikTok, so I would say any of his [songs],” Ponton explained. “This is so generic, but yeah.”

Harlow’s breakthrough song, “WHATS POPPIN,” trended on TikTok for months and major artists like DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne were featured in remixed versions of the 2020 hit. The song peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and earned the Kansas native his first Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Performance.

“Already Best Friends” quickly rose to TikTok’s trending sounds following the release of Harlow's debut studio album, That's What They All Say.

Katie Austin and Christen Harper, real-life BFFs and 2022 co-Rookies of the Year, spend lots of time together, and some of that probably includes listening to Harlow’s music.

The two were asked which celebrity they would like to meet that they haven’t already, and the answer was super easy: Jack Harlow.

The six-time Grammy Award-nominated artist teased a snippet of “First Class” featuring a sample from Fergie’s “Glamorous” on TikTok in March 2022. It immediately went viral and now has almost 70 million views. Harlow dropped the song a week later and it debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. It was his second song to do so, after Harlow’s ’21 “Industry Baby” collaboration with Lil Nas X.