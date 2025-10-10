These SI Swimsuit Models Made Major Girlboss Moves This Week
The last several weeks, we’ve used our end-of-week recap to highlight fashion trends, including seasonal fall style and monochromatic dressing. And while we always love taking a moment to appreciate what SI Swimsuit models are wearing of late in order to keep up with the hottest fashion, we enjoy celebrating their career wins even more.
From landing magazine covers to getting their very own Barbie doll, there were plenty of career moments among our brand models past and present to celebrate this week. Below, check out just a few of the highlights.
Ilona Maher
Earlier this week, it was announced that Maher, a two-time SI Swimsuit model, would continue to inspire women and girls everywhere through a Barbie made in her likeness. “Broad shoulders, once being an insecurity for me, I’m so proud of [them] now, and I love them so much that I wanted the doll to also have that,” the Olympian told SI Swimsuit.
Alix Earle
Earle, also a two-time SI Swimsuit star, landed on the cover of Rollacoaster’s Autumn/Winter issue wearing head to toe Jimmy Choo. “It was really crazy to me that the natural, organic things I was doing and posting were so crazy to people,” Earle told the publication in a teaser of the feature article. “I think that’s the beauty in it. I’ve never created the type of content where I’m trying to do a skit, necessarily, or having a niche. I was just going through my day and sharing whatever came to mind.”
Ashley Graham
While Graham, a 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star, announced her plus-size fashion line for JCPenney late last week, she’s continued to share glimpses of the gorgeous collection on her Instagram account, and we simply can’t get enough. These are the pieces we’re shopping immediately.
Camille Kostek
Yet another SI Swimsuit model with yet another incredible magazine cover, Kostek landed the front of Ocean Drive magazine for the second time. While the cover was revealed back on Oct. 1, this week, the SI Swimsuit legend took to Instagram to express her gratitude over the feature, noting “the styling was icon” and “glam was perfection.”
Angel Reese
The WNBA star, who was featured in the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue, announced her line with Juicy Couture earlier this week. Reese hopes to make customers feel “unstoppable” while wearing the collection’s velour pastel tracksuits.