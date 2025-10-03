This Week, SI Swimsuit Models Stunned in This Classic Color
We love fall fashion here at SI Swimsuit, and particularly enjoy spotting the latest trends on our models throughout the season. And while suede is everywhere this autumn and fashionistas still can’t get enough of burgundy, we’ve also noticed one color in particular that A-listers have been gravitating toward lately: black—and with the right styling, it’s anything but basic.
Regardless of season, black is a classic (and classy!) choice, lending itself to elevated gowns just as well as casual athleisure. When in doubt, black clothing is the perfect go-to that will always leave an impression. Below, take a peek at a few of our favorite monochromatic SI Swimsuit model ‘fits of the week, and get ready to add these pics to your fashion mood board.
Achieng Agutu
Agutu, a two-time SI Swimsuit model, strutted the catwalk for L’Oreal Paris during Paris Fashion Week with her signature smile and radiance on full display. We’re always left in awe of the 2023 Swim Search co-winner, and her dazzling runway moment, in which she rocked a stunning strapless gown, was no different.
Ellie Thumann
Thumann, an SI Swimsuit regular, has been nailing her Milan and Paris Fashion Week looks recently. While she attended the Boss womenswear fashion show in Milan last week, pictured above, we equally adore the laid-back vibes of the black and white Alo athleisure set she donned while in Paris earlier this week.
Ciara
Leave it to our 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, Ciara, to take the low rise jeans trend to the next level. The Grammy Award-winning singer flaunted her smolder—and curves—in an Instagram carousel of the daring look she posted on Sept. 27.
Alex Aust Holman
The 2021 Swim Search finalist and professional lacrosse player attended a wedding recently, which served as the perfect occasion to show off her growing baby bump in a sleeveless turtleneck black dress. Aust Holman and her husband, Marcus, are currently expecting their first child, due in November.
Angel Reese
Reese, who was featured in the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue, dazzled on the A House Of Dynamite red carpet on Sunday as she attended the New York Film Festival premiere. The professional athlete channeled old Hollywood vibes in a drop-waist dress and accessorized with a choker necklace and open-toed heels. Reese makes an appearance in the film, which drops on Netflix on Oct. 24.