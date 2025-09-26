Fall Fashion Extravaganza: Our Favorite SI Swimsuit Model Looks of the Week
With the first day of autumn falling on Monday, fashion trends have officially shifted from end of summer aesthetics to layers, moody hues and sporty styles for game day. Our seasonal mood boards are full of this fall’s hottest fashion trends, including suede, draping and country-farmer chic styles, and as always, we’re keeping an eye out to see which A-listers are following suit.
Here at SI Swimsuit, we keep up to date with what our models are up to both personally and professionally, and this week, plenty of brand stars past and present rolled right into fall fashion. Below, take a look at a few of our favorite looks from the last few days.
Camille Kostek
The SI Swimsuit legend attended the NikeSKIMS campaign launch celebration in New York City on Wednesday, where she opted for a sheer burgundy bodysuit, high-waisted skirt and a long brown leather jacket. Pointed-toe heels and a small coordinated clutch rounded out the ensemble.
Ellie Thumann
Thumann, a three-time SI Swimsuit model, attended the Max Mara show during Milan Fashion Week in style. She took in the womenswear spring-summer 2026 runway in an outfit she noted made her “feel like an edgy princess” on Instagram.
Nelly Korda
Korda, a professional golfer and 2025 SI Swimsuit model, also attended the NikeSKIMS launch event, where she rocked a pair of black leather pants and flaunted her toned tummy in a maroon colored crop top.
Serena Williams
Williams, a tennis GOAT and three-time SI Swimsuit model, attended the Gucci fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Tuesday looking absolutely regal. Her gray floor-length dress featured feather detailing on the hem, neckline and wrists, and the athlete wore her blonde locks in an up-do with a few face-framing pieces left out.
Hunter McGrady
Flaunting her Philadelphia Eagles pride, McGrady, a brand legend and cover model, showcased her sporty sense of style on game day from the stands with her husband, Brian. The model, podcaster and fashion designer is a huge fan of the NFL team, and often showcases her Eagles pride on IG.
Brittany Mahomes
Mahomes, who was featured in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, always has impeccable sidelines style, and her ensemble for Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs victory over the New York Giants was no different. The mom and entrepreneur wore all white and complimented her monochromatic outfit with red sneakers and a cute floral purse.