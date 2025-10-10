We Can’t Stop Thinking About Kamie Crawford’s Gorgeous 4-Carat Engagement Ring
It’s been quite the month for Kamie Crawford—and yes, her engagement ring is still living in our heads rent-free.
The TV host and newly minted fiancée returned to Instagram with another dreamy carousel of proposal aftermath photos, giving fans an even better look at her breathtaking 4-carat diamond sparkler. The oval-cut stone, set on a platinum band and surrounded by a halo of micro-pavé diamonds, caught the attention of Brides, who estimate the ring’s value at approximately $220,000.
Worth every carat.
View the post here.
The ring, the girl, the glow
In her latest post, Crawford kept things cheeky with the caption: “It’s been quite the week 🥹💍📦🏡🍾”—a nod to engagement bliss, a big move and plenty of champagne. Each snap featured glimpses of everyday moments turned magical, with her ring subtly (and sometimes very intentionally) front and center, as well as tons of pics from the proposal day.
Whether the Maryland native was flashing a peace sign or sipping something bubbly, the halo-set oval diamond never missed its light. Styled with cozy knits, effortless glam and autumnal neutrals, the whole vibe was flirty, festive and totally cuffed for cuffing season.
A bridal era built on milestones
Crawford announced her engagement on Sept. 27 with a romantic NYC proposal reveal—complete with candlelight, white florals and a very sweet hard launch of her mystery fiancé. The Relationsh*t With Kamie Crawford podcast host wore a beige satin slip dress with lace details for the occasion and has kept most details about her partner under wraps, though the couple did meet on the celebrity dating app Raya.
The engagement marks another major milestone for the 32-year-old, who already holds titles like Miss Teen USA winner, three-time SI Swimsuit model, MTV host and Webby Award recipient for her hit podcast.
Last night, she also hosted a conversation with former Vice President Kamala Harris during her 107 Days book tour stop in Washington, D.C.
Fans and friends are obsessed
Naturally, the comments on her new post were full of support and swoons.
“😍😍😍yaaah get that finger in every shot 👏 as you should WIFEY,” Maya Jama exclaimed.
“Idk…now that the wizard has a face I think you owe us a dump of some of the old pics too 🤭,” Scot Louie begged.
“BIG ENERGY!! Yasssss honey!!” Fellow SI Swimsuit model Jasmine Sanders exclaimed.
If Crawford’s engagement glow is anything to go by, her wedding era is going to be nothing short of iconic. And until then, we’ll be zooming in on that rock right alongside everyone else, and refreshing our IG app for her next post.