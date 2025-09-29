SI Swimsuit Model Kamie Crawford Announces Engagement With Stunning Proposal Pics
Kamie Crawford just hard-launched her relationship and announced her engagement in the same post—and we can’t think of anything more iconic.
View the photos here.
The 32-year-old TV host took to Instagram this weekend to share a dreamy carousel of romantic, editorial-worthy photos from her Sept. 27 proposal in New York—and to show off her dazzling new diamond ring. She wore a soft satin slip dress with sultry lace detailing along the deep V neckline and waist. The light beige hue was understated, elegant and just the right tone for the start of her bridal era.
“Hard Launch: The Wizard & I… Forever 🥹💍🥂🤍 9.27.25,” the Maryland native captioned the post. The cover snap featured a black-and-white close-up of her radiant smile, framed by curled caramel-brown locks, with her hand front and center flashing a halo-set oval diamond ring.
The perfect “yes” moment
The rest of the photos, taken by Nigil Crawford, revealed more sweet moments between Crawford and her fiancé. In the second frame, they smiled at one another with his arm wrapped gently around her waist and glasses of white wine in their hands. Another showed him on one knee as she cradled his face. In a later slide, the two hugged as tears formed in the three-time SI Swimsuit model’s eyes.
Crawford’s glam was as flawless as ever—bronzed and dewy with feathered brows, wispy lashes and her signature glossy pout. Her sculpted cheekbones and glowing complexion were the perfect match for her bouncy lob and bridal glow.
Fans and SI Swim models react
“She’s a FIANCÉ!! Congratulations babe!! 🥹❤️,” Jasmine Sanders commented.
“YES KAMIE!!!!!❤️❤️❤️ congrats my love!!,” Yumi Nu, who also got engaged this month, exclaimed.
“YAAAAASSSSSSSSSSS im over the moon for u my girl!!!,” Berkleigh Wright added.
“Kamie 😭 congrats beautiful!!!! I’m so happy for you!!!!,” Camille Kostek chimed.
“he chose well. you and a good ring!,” Jennifer Atilémile wrote. “ahhhhh i love this for you.”
“OMG KAMMMMMMMMIE I AM CRYING!!!!!!!!! Your Prince Charming!!!!! Love you!!,” Brooks Nader gushed.
“I been waitin for this one!!!!!!! Congrats my girl. She’s a bride y’all!!!🥹🎉💍🍾,” Hunter McGrady declared.
A new era begins
Crawford has already built an impressive resume across television, fashion and media. She was crowned Miss Teen USA in 2010 and kicked off her journey with SI Swimsuit in 2022. She’s hosted shows like MTV’s Are You The One? and Catfish, the latter of which she stepped away from last fall after six years on air.
She’s also the creator and host of Relationsh*t With Kamie Crawford, a weekly podcast that earned a 2025 Webby Award for Best Lifestyle Podcast earlier this year.
While fans don’t yet know who her fiancé is—he hasn’t been tagged or named—it’s been confirmed that the couple met on dating app Raya. And based on the photos, the match is certainly giving soulmate energy.