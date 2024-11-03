This Former Olympian Was Olivia Dunne’s Childhood Gymnastics Inspiration
Growing up, Olivia Dunne gave much of her time to gymnastics. She picked up the sport as a very young girl, giving an outlet to the “daredevil” inside of her. At just 10 years old, years of training from a young age culminated in her elite gymnastics debut. It was a time-intensive commitment. Until she stepped away from elite training at the age of 16, in addition to her regular practice in the gym, she would travel to the Olympic training center “every month for a week.”
On the set of her 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot in Puerto Rico, Dunne characterized the experience as “so special.” And while it was one that the now 22-year-old certainly wouldn’t trade, it was likewise one that she chose not to pursue long term. It was “definitely a sacrifice,” she admitted on set. “My childhood was full of gymnastics. [The] atmosphere in the gym was very intense.”
As an elite gymnast, she dreamed exclusively of making the Olympics. “I was on the U.S.A. national team when I was 14 years old, and that was probably one of the biggest honors,” she said. “But it was definitely one of the hardest years of my life.”
Dunne made the difficult decision to step away from elite gymnastics for the sake of her health and her college career. At the time, “I was dealing with some injuries, and I had a full ride to LSU, which I’m so grateful for,” she explained. “I just decided, why not be healthy, go to school and enjoy the college ... and gymnastics.”
Throughout all of those years of hard work—from the early days in the gym to the elite gymnastics circle to her time at LSU—there has been one athlete that Dunne has consistently looked up to. “Aly Raisman was very inspiring growing up,” the New Jersey native remarked, “because she was an amazing gymnast and she spoke her mind.”
Not only has the former Olympian served as Dunne’s inspiration in the gym over the years, but she has been the means of showing the Division I athlete the importance of standing up for yourself. In the face of criticism, she has Raisman, in part, to thank for her ability to speak her mind and move forward.
Undoubtedly, young athletes will one day say the same about Dunne. She’s an inspiration, and we’re proud to call her a member of the brand family.