Olivia Dunne Proved This Forgotten Swimsuit Style Needs to Make a Comeback
For SI Swimsuit model and former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, it’d be difficult to find a swimsuit style that doesn’t look great on her. Case in point: the 22-year-old New Jersey native’s 2025 photo shoot in Bermuda, which landed her the cover of the issue. Dunne traveled to the warm-weather location earlier this year to pose for photographer Ben Watts, wearing a variety of different looks.
Animal print was a big pattern seen in Dunne’s 2025 gallery, as she modeled bikinis, one-pieces and even one unexpected suit that should make a comeback: the monokini. We’re right in the middle of summer and if you’re behind on your swimsuit shopping, allow this to be your sign to explore a forgotten-about style.
The monokini, which was designed in the ‘60s and originally exposed much more skin, has evolved quite a bit over the decades, and the piece Dunne rocked for her latest SI Swimsuit shoot deserves a spot in your closet.
Dunne rocked the Isla Monokini ($59) from Andi Bagus, a favorite brand of SI Swimsuit. Featuring a strapless top, a very high cut and a thong in the back, this piece serves as a much-needed reminder that one-piece swimsuits do not need to be boring. In fact, they can be extremely alluring.
Different from a one-piece, the monokini traditionally shows more skin, featuring cut-outs, midriff-exposing fits or other sexy cuts.
And if you’re loving this style and fit but aren’t into the zebra print, you’d be in luck as this item comes in a whopping 14 different patterns and colors. Dunne, who rose to fame on social media and quickly became the most-followed and highest-paid female NCAA athlete during her days at LSU, is a big fan of animal print, highlighting her cover photo and other looks from her 2025 shoot.
“Like my [SI Swimsuit] cover, I’m loving animal print and mix-matched animal prints,” Dunne told us during SI Swimsuit’s Social Club pop-up in May when asked about her favorite swimsuit styles. “It never goes out of style, and it’s so fun and youthful.”
Before she ended up on the cover of SI Swimsuit this year, Dunne posed for the brand two consecutive years, making her debut in 2023 with a shoot in Puerto Rico and returning to the fold in 2024 with a shoot in Portugal. This year, she walked the SI Swimsuit runway during Swim Week for the first time.
“This has been my dream since I was a young girl,” the model said of her cover moment.
Read about more swimsuit trends from the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue here.