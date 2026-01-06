This Irina Skayk Shoot Turns 10 This Year: Relive the Magic for the Model’s 40th Birthday
Today, Jan. 6, we’re wishing a super happy birthday to SI Swimsuit star Irina Shayk! The model posed for the brand every year for a decade (between 2007 and 2016), and to celebrate the festive occasion, we’re resurfacing her most recent brand shoot in the fold, which turns a decade itself this year.
Shayk capped off her commanding 10-year stint with the magazine in Tahiti, where she joined Gigi Hadid, Rose Bertram, Hannah Jeter and Bo Krsmanovic on the tropical seaside set. After her run of era-defining shoots—like her 2012 feature in Zambia where she posed with a cheetah and her striking cover photo shoot one year prior in Hawai’i—the model continued to elevate her game in Tahiti.
On location, the model took her craft to new heights. Fearless, Shayk braved the shark-filled turquoise waters for the striking shot below, which featured a special appearance from a massive stingray. And yet, Shayk handled the shoot’s unprecedented guest stars like a pro—because that’s exactly what she is.
MJ Day, the magazine’s editor in chief, previously commented on the model’s impressive work with the brand, and explained, “Not many people can do 10 years.” She also added that, at the time, Shayk was one of only three models to accomplish the feat.
“And she’s never had a bad year, ever. She comes back better, stronger and more beautiful every single year,” Day continued, “It’s a testament to her, how she’s grown her career and her abilities as a model. She’s perfect in every way, really. She gets her brand. She gets the SI brand. It’s really impressive.”
As for Shayk, the love is reciprocated. In a 2016 conversation withWomen's Wear Daily, the model said that she “grew up with [SI Swimsuit]” and discovered some valuable insight along the way.
“I’ve learned a lot about being more confident with my body, because Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] always hires girls who love their bodies, their curves, and it’s really important to love your body,” the model told the publication. “My journey with them really showed me how you can be a better woman — how you can experience your body in a better way and be more confident.”
If you’re looking to dive into Shayk’s striking portfolio of SI Swimsuit shoots, we've also got you covered. After checking out her gallery of tropical frames in Tahiti, check out this magical montage of the rest of her nine shoots here!