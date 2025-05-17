7 Idyllic Images of Three-Time SI Swimsuit Star Ellie Thumann in Bermuda
With each new SI Swimsuit photo shoot, Ellie Thumann continues to prove she‘s the right person for the job. The content creator traveled to Bermuda with Ben Watts for her third appearance in the magazine, and this gallery might be her most radiant yet.
The 23-year-old brought her signature charm, natural beauty and confidence to each and every frame, posing on pink sand beaches, under cloudless skies and along turquoise shorelines, fully embracing the sun-drenched energy of year three with the franchise.
Thumann made her debut in Puerto Rico in 2023 with photographer Derek Kettela and returned in 2024 to shoot in Mexico with Yu Tsai. With each appearance, her confidence visibly grew. “Everything is hard before it’s easy, and I’m entering a stage in my life where I’m finally witnessing the results of this and embracing my most confident self,” she said during her Bermuda shoot.
In a celebratory Instagram post following the issue’s May 13 digital release, she further reflected on her journey. “Forever grateful for January 2023 and everything that has followed after,” the Arizona native, who now lives in Charleston, SC, wrote. “My @si_swimsuit family has helped me grow as a woman and challenged me out of my comfort zone in so many beautiful ways.”
Known for her fashion, lifestyle and beauty content, Thumann first began creating videos for YouTube at age 12. More than a decade later, she has built a platform rooted in authenticity, joy and wellness, and now reaches more than 4.4 million followers across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. She’s been open about her struggles with anxiety and consistently uses her voice to advocate for mental health, self-care and balance.
Beyond her work with SI Swimsuit, Thumann has built an impressive résumé modeling for brands like Prada Beauty, Bvlgari, Giorgio Armani, Coach, Victoria’s Secret PINK and Alo Yoga, where she’s served as a longtime ambassador. Known for her creative direction, polished aesthetic and approachable charm, she brings a unique blend of editorial presence and digital savvy to every campaign she touches.
But amidst it all, Thumann remains committed to keeping things real. She’s made it a priority to show both the highlights and the challenges of modeling and life in the digital age, always aiming to connect with her audience through honesty and vulnerability.
“Staying true to myself and how my family raised me, always being kind, staying authentic to how I have always been, even in the midst of glamour, travel and incredible opportunities,” is what Thumann said keeps her grounded.
The official magazine is available online and at select newsstands now. Order your copy here.