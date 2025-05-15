Swimsuit

Ellie Thumann Gushes About How SI Swimsuit Helped Her ‘Grow As a Woman’ and Step Out of Her Comfort Zone

The three-time brand star just dropped her fave pics from her 2025 photo shoot in Bermuda on Instagram.

Ananya Panchal

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

From her sun-kissed rookie debut in Puerto Rico to striking a pose in the jungles of Mexico, Ellie Thumann’s journey with SI Swimsuit has been nothing short of transformative. Now in her third consecutive year with the franchise, the 23-year-old model is taking a moment to reflect on just how far she’s come.

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Socks by Adidas x Wales Bonner. Sneakers by Salomon. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

On May 14, the content creator, best known for her fashion, beauty and lifestyle vlog-style videos on YouTube, shared a stunning Instagram carousel featuring images from her 2025 shoot in Bermuda, captured by photographer Ben Watts. Radiating joy and confidence in every frame, she paired the post with a heartfelt caption that gave fans a glimpse into the emotional growth she’s experienced since first joining the franchise.

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Bracelets by Lizzie Fortunato. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

“YEAR 3!!!!! Pinch me I’m dreaming 😎,” she wrote. “Forever grateful for January 2023 and everything that has followed after. My @si_swimsuit family has helped me grow as a woman and challenged me out of my comfort zone in so many beautiful ways. Love you all endlessly!!! LET’S CELEBRATE (and pretend I wasn’t recovering from the flu during this shoot hahaha).”

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

View the post here.

“HOT HOT HOT can’t wait to see u,” Katie Austin commented.

“Hello hotty!,” Penny Lane agreed.

“Fav photos of you ever,” Jena Sims wrote.

“AHHH YESSS,” XANDRA chimed in.

“prettiest human ever,” Toni Breidinger added.

“You are perfect,” Hallie Batchelder declared.

“ELLIE!!!!!!! Yesssss!!!!!!!!,” Lexi Wood exclaimed.

“super model of the world!! 😍😍,” Avery Ovard wrote.

“Ellie!! Most stunning human! ❤️,” Hunter McGrady complimented.

“Couldn’t get more perfect ❤️‍🔥 so freaking proud of you always,” best friend Hannah Meloche gushed.

“Insane!!!!🔥❤️,” Alix Earle stated.

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit top by Andi Bagus. Swimsuit bottom by Lybethras. Shorts by KSUBI. Hat by Eugenia Kim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

The Arizona native and South Carolina resident, who began her career online more than a decade ago, now boasts over 4.4 million followers across platforms. She continues to build a brand centered on authenticity and wellness, and attributes much of her success to staying true to herself and candidly sharing the ups and downs of her teenage years and early 20s.

Thumann is adamant about always keeping it real with fans, often opening up about her journey with anxiety and using her platform to advocate for mental health awareness, even amid the whirlwind of glamorous modeling opportunities.

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Necklace by Lele Sadoughi. Bracelet by Lizzie Fortunato. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Her latest post joins a wave of celebratory content from this year’s SI Swimsuit models, following Tuesday’s digital release of the 2025 issue. The four cover stars—Salma Hayek Pinault, Olivia Dunne, Jordan Chiles and Lauren Chan—were officially revealed the same day.

The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online now and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.

ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

