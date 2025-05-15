Ellie Thumann Gushes About How SI Swimsuit Helped Her ‘Grow As a Woman’ and Step Out of Her Comfort Zone
From her sun-kissed rookie debut in Puerto Rico to striking a pose in the jungles of Mexico, Ellie Thumann’s journey with SI Swimsuit has been nothing short of transformative. Now in her third consecutive year with the franchise, the 23-year-old model is taking a moment to reflect on just how far she’s come.
On May 14, the content creator, best known for her fashion, beauty and lifestyle vlog-style videos on YouTube, shared a stunning Instagram carousel featuring images from her 2025 shoot in Bermuda, captured by photographer Ben Watts. Radiating joy and confidence in every frame, she paired the post with a heartfelt caption that gave fans a glimpse into the emotional growth she’s experienced since first joining the franchise.
“YEAR 3!!!!! Pinch me I’m dreaming 😎,” she wrote. “Forever grateful for January 2023 and everything that has followed after. My @si_swimsuit family has helped me grow as a woman and challenged me out of my comfort zone in so many beautiful ways. Love you all endlessly!!! LET’S CELEBRATE (and pretend I wasn’t recovering from the flu during this shoot hahaha).”
View the post here.
The Arizona native and South Carolina resident, who began her career online more than a decade ago, now boasts over 4.4 million followers across platforms. She continues to build a brand centered on authenticity and wellness, and attributes much of her success to staying true to herself and candidly sharing the ups and downs of her teenage years and early 20s.
Thumann is adamant about always keeping it real with fans, often opening up about her journey with anxiety and using her platform to advocate for mental health awareness, even amid the whirlwind of glamorous modeling opportunities.
Her latest post joins a wave of celebratory content from this year’s SI Swimsuit models, following Tuesday’s digital release of the 2025 issue. The four cover stars—Salma Hayek Pinault, Olivia Dunne, Jordan Chiles and Lauren Chan—were officially revealed the same day.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online now and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.