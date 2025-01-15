Tim and Demi-Leigh Tebow Announce They’re Expecting First Child in Swoonworthy Video
Felicitations are in order for Tim Tebow and his wife Demi-Leigh as the happy couple is expecting their first child.
The Tebow family took to Instagram to post the exciting news in a swoonworthy video. The pair can be spotted holding the mom-to-be’s growing baby bump with smiles on their faces, highlighting just how excited they are to enter this new chapter of their lives. Also included are ultrasound pictures that truly document the next era. The pair kept their caption short and sweet with a “Baby Tebow 🤍,” shared with their combined 4.9 million IG followers.
The gender of the baby has not been revealed yet, but the two aren’t totally keeping fans in the dark—especially when it comes to how they feel about expanding their family by one.
The Tebows spoke with People Magazine about their pregnancy journey thus far as well as the things they’re looking forward to as first-time parents. They also gushed about each other, discussing the attributes that would make the other a great parent.
“I’m so grateful because I just couldn’t imagine a better life partner to do life with first and foremost,“ the South African model expressed. “To be able to raise a little tiny human being together. I’m so grateful that Tim is my husband... that we get to do parenting together.”
“Tim is one of the most thoughtful people,” she added. “He is literally one of the best gift-givers I have ever met. I just think that he's one of the wisest people I have met — and I know that's a bold statement to make, but I truly believe it. Just in the way that he approaches every single day.”
Tim certainly feels the same way about his wife, describing her as “loyal” and “loving,” characteristics that he also feels make her an exceptional “protector” over their first child. “She will be extremely loyal and loving,” the former Denver Broncos player doted. “Demi is someone that is extremely determined. When she sets her mind to something, she goes all the way in — and I know that she will do that as a mom, too.”
Demi-Leigh went on to share that her first trimester was somewhat of a struggle as she experienced a great deal of exhaustion. However, she’s feeling much better now and also has a newfound respect for mothers and everything they have endured to bring new life into the world. “I have loved being pregnant,” she stated. “I have gained the absolute just new respect for moms, especially moms that are working.”
The Tebow family hasn’t shared an expected due date for their first child just yet, but we’ll be keeping an eye out for updates.
Cheers to the soon-to-be parents!