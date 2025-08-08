Ciara Embraces Her Stretch Marks in Empowering New Campaign Video
Ciara fans, get ready for a new endeavor from the artist and 2022 SI Swimsuit cover model—and it’s one she “cannot wait to share.”
In a brief Instagram reel posted for her over 35 million followers on Wednesday, the singer-songwriter casually showed off her stretch marks while wearing an off-white sweatsuit during a teaser for her newest collaboration, though the brand she’s working with is still under wraps.
“I’m working on a new project with a brand that I really respect,” the singer wrote as part of the post’s caption, adding that she has “been seeing SO many conversations lately, feeling like we have to cover up or hide.”
One thing we do know is that the SI Swimsuit model—who made her debut with the magazine on the front page of its 2022 issue alongside Kim Kardashian, Yumi Nu and Maye Musk—is saying “no” when it comes to concealing her “Beauty Marks.”
“You all know I am a mom of my precious four babies, and they have blessed me with these stretch marks,” the artist explained in the 49-second reel while moving the waistband of her sweatpants aside to put her stretch marks in full view. “I’m like, why am I gonna cover up what I can show off?”
In the comment section of the post, users applauded Ciara for her candid video, with some adding that they’ll be on the lookout for the mother of four’s upcoming campaign.
“Stretch marks are gorgeous and sacred 💙💙🙏🏽🙏🏽,” one commenter penned. “no matter the reason why you have them [they are] a part of your body and a reminder that our body is so powerful.”
“Yass..Cici..thank you for being authentically you!!” Another fan cheered. “We need more of this..I’m excited about the new product drop!! 👏❤️🙌😍”
The cover model’s testimony parallels her own parenting advice. She has four children—ranging from ages one to 11—named Future Zahir, Sienna Princess, Win Harrison, and Amora Princess. For her girls, standing in their dignity and embracing their authenticity is a forefront priority.
“I always want my girls to feel valued, know that they can create their own self-worth, they’re in control of themselves and where they can in life,” the singer-songwriter told Parents back in March. “I want my girls to know that they’re not limited by their gender or the color of their skin.”
We’ll be keeping an eye out for whatever this superstar has in store.