Penny Lane Brought Minimalist Glamour to the Alps in Luxe, Sculptural Black Set
Before she became a two-time SI Swimsuit model and breakout style star, Penny Lane was just a British teen with a dream. After spotting her first issue of the magazine at 15, the Cheshire, England native clipped and pinned up images of the women inside—captivated by their grace and grit.
“I vividly remember coming across a Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] magazine for the very first time and feeling immediately struck by how empowering the women featured within its pages were,” she previously said. “I was so taken with their confidence and beauty ...proudly displayed them on my wall, dreaming that I too could one day be like them.”
That full-circle fantasy is now a full-time reality. This year marked Lane’s sophomore shoot with the franchise, and her confidence is at an all-time high. “It feels super comfortable [...] I feel like I’ve graduated,” she said during Swim Week in Miami. “I’m just owning who I am, and I feel like I’ve arrived in that.”
On location in Zurich, Switzerland, with Derek Kettela, the 31-year-old stunned in a sculptural black set by Australian label Christopher Esber—one of many dazzling looks from her gallery.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The two-piece ensemble featured the Ruched Orbit Crop Swim Tee ($275), a fitted crop with ruched detailing, a high neckline and a statement silver ring embellishment at the center. She paired it with the matching Skirt Brief ($225), a high-waisted bottom designed with sleek ruching and a U-shaped brass prong.
Minimal but dimensional, the set perfectly captured Lane’s definition of style: sexy, elevated and timeless.
The holistic health coach styled the look with sleek, smooth locks and a soft glam beat, keeping the focus on the bold silhouette. She posed confidently with the sun casting golden highlights on her cheekbones, and reminded fans she’s not new to this. Lane made her debut with the franchise in 2024, modeling for Ben Watts in Portugal for the special 60th anniversary issue, after co-winning the Swim Search open casting call the previous year.
While her SI Swimsuit features have helped cement her status as a rising force, her presence resonates far beyond aesthetics. Lane has long used her platform to champion self-acceptance and emotional well-being. In past interviews, she’s opened up about embracing her body, letting go of external pressures and learning to trust her instincts.
“Looking back on my younger self, I think one of the most important things I would tell her is to treat herself like she is little baby Penny—one who is naive and pure and deserves love and kindness above all else,” she said.