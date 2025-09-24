Upgrade Your Seaside Ensemble With These Seven Totally Trendy Belts
Are you looking for a new and exciting accessory to spruce up your next swim look? Take your swimwear to the next level with these standout belts!
Olivia Dunne in Bermuda
In Bermuda, Dunne scored her debut cover at SI Swimsuit, which the 22-year-old called “a dream come true.” On the island with photographer Ben Watts, who has captured all three of the retired gymnast’s photo shoots with the magazine, she traded her Louisiana State University tiger stripes for this leopard-printed swimwear look—accessorized with a chunky matching belt from Streets Ahead.
Kate Love in Costa Rica
This futuristic-style belt from Saint Laurent definitely caught our attention when revising Love’s 2019 feature in Costa Rica. A half-decade after this shoot hit newsstands, the brand staple reached “Legend” status with a 2024 shoot in Hollywood, Fla. “I still can’t believe that I was chosen to be in the issue and then got the call back every year for a decade,” she said following the honor.
Nina Agdal in Belize
Another SI Swimsuit Legend, Agdal, rang in the title with a duo of photo shoots for the magazine’s 60th Anniversary Issue. The model joined Love in Hollywood, Fla.—among the group of 27 models to earn the nod—and also traveled to Belize for the latest feature since 2017. In the Central American country, she modeled a one-piece Norma Kamali suit with an embellished chain belt by Streets Ahead.
Melissa Wood-Tepperberg in Dominica
A monochromatic look is always in style on the shoreline, and Wood-Tepperberg’s look is a perfect example. The first-time model repped a high-legged one-piece suit by Hunza G in a sage green shade in Dominica for her 2023 shoot with the brand. She elevated the one-shoulder garment with a Vertigo belt, featuring marble detailing of similar shades.
Brooks Nader in Bali
Nader accessorized this staple black suit from KRAHS with only two things: oversized gold hoops from Machete Jewelry and a layered chain belt from B-Low The Belt. The shoot marked the Louisiana native’s first as an SI Swimsuit model, and she has returned to the fold ever since. She most recently traveled to Bermuda for the magazine’s 2025 issue.
Ellie Thumann in Puerto Rico
Don’t be fooled; this multicolored denim garment wrapped around Thumann’s waist isn’t a part of her two-tone one-piece from Chloe Rose. The KATE CATE belt—featuring silver star embellishments and a color-blocked pattern—effortlessly adds an eye-catching element to any outfit, from standard bottoms to swimwear ensembles.
Josephine Skriver in Montenegro
This New York Vintage-provided belt matched the aesthetic of Skriver’s rustic photo shoot in Montenegro. Paired with a scoop-neck crimson one-piece from Hunza G, the three-time SI Swimsuit model debuted the accessory during her latest feature in the fold. She consecutively graced the magazine from 2020 to 2022.