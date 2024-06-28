Watch Alix Earle and Olivia Dunne Dance in New Kid LAROI ‘GIRLS’ Music Video
Australian rapper and singer-songwriter The Kid LAROI just dropped a star-studded music video for his new single, “GIRLS,” and we’re particularly excited about two special appearances.
SI Swimsuit’s June digital issue cover girl Alix Earle and magazine rookie Olivia Dunne are both featured in the upbeat project, which was released today. While the Miami resident plays a main role in the video, lip-syncing the lyrics and dancing alongside the 20-year-old artist, the gymnast makes a small cameo. Throughout a few short snippets, she shows off her moves, blows a kiss to the camera and enjoys a party. In several scenes, other people are seen dancing and partying while the Kid LAROI is focused on capturing Earle’s attention.
The “STAY” singer, who is dating fellow musician Tate McRae, teased the project on TikTok, showing him and Earle dancing and singing along to the song one day before its release. He also posted a clip of Dunne and fellow content creator Lily Chee grooving in front of a green screen, which was later cut into separate snippets and scattered throughout the film. Both Earle and Dunne reposted the videos on their respective platforms in anticipation of the midnight drop.
Tons of viewers have chimed into the YouTube comment section noting what a summer bop “GIRLS” is bound to be.
“THIS IS LAROI’S SUMMER GET READY,” one fan gushed.
“Gives me 90s NSYNC vibes and I’m here for it,” another wrote.
“Juice Would Be So Proud Of YOU Laroi!” someone else exclaimed, referring to the late rapper. “Loving the 2000s vibes.”
“@alix_earle thank you for being apart of this & thank you for being so kind & cool,” he wrote on Instagram, while also offering a special message to fans. “We’re not stopping either. more music otw. I love you all beyond words & thank you for sticking with me .”