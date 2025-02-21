SI Swimsuit Week in Review: Kim Kardashian's SNL Return, Brooks Nader's Big Celebration and More
There is never a dull moment in the life of a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. Jetting from photo shoots in exotic places to attending the latest red carpet event or party, they are always up to something exciting. Whether the cameras capture their special moments or they share on their social media pages, their fans get a front row seat to it all.
Kim Kardashian hit another red carpet in New York City to celebrate Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary while Olivia Culpo was lowkey in sweats at home showing how she pampers that special guy in her life — and we don't mean her husband, Christian McCaffrey! Jordan Chiles was back in a leotard and Brooks Nader continued her birthday celebrations.
Keep scrolling for all the fun moments.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian not only attended the SNL 50 celebration, she also was a part of the show alongside Kristen Wiig, Ana Gasteyer, Maya Rudolph, Scarlett Johansson and Will Ferrell. When the 2022 SI Swimsuit cover star wasn't on stage in a frilly dress, the SKIMS founder, who revealed a partnership with NIKE as well this week, wore a silver bodyhugging couture dress by Balenciaga.
Brooks Nader
The birthday girl had a belated celebration with Charlotte Tilbury at Chez Margaux in NYC. Her sisters and Ellie Goulding were on hand to ring in her new year.
Jordan Chiles
Modeling a new GK Elite leotard, Jordan Chiles brought the cool factor in one photo. The extraordinary Olympian's double bun hairstyle, sunglasses and hand on hip were a vibe.
Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo gave a glimpse into the life of her pampered dog, Oliver. To honor National Love Your Pet Day, she turned into his spa coordinator and showed off his pawfect treatments!
Katie Austin
Katie Austin's kitchen is goals! The wellness and lifestyle expert matched her black, tan and white kitchen in a polkadot fit and flare dress while thanking her followers for their support. "Thank you all for letting me live out this passion of mine," she wrote. "Excited to bring you new episodes of Come On In soon."