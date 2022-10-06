Where Are They Now? Alyssa Miller

Alyssa Miller on the red carpet at the 'Entourage' premier. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Alyssa Miller burst onto the modeling scene as a teen modeling for Stella McCartney at 16. She then went on to appear in major magazines like Vogue and Elle as well as three consecutive SI Swimsuit Issues (2011, '12 and ’13). It’s been nearly a decade since then, so what has she been up to? Here’s what we know.

Inspiring Artists

Models are often muses for designers, but Miller proved her look inspired artists, too. Designer and famous graffiti artist Claw Money augmented some of the model’s black-and-white photos by placing graphic cartoon paws on them. The unique image appeared on the cover and several inside spreads of Galore magazine in 2014.

Making Music

Though she is still represented by major modeling agencies and appears in advertisements, Miller seems to have shifted her focus to music over the past couple of years. She now identifies as a musician on Instagram and has shared a few songs she’s recorded. Last year, she posted her first music video to YouTube for the song “Mystery, Yes Teaser.” This past March, she posted another video for her song “Beauty by the Shivers.”

Korey Dane and Alyssa Miller perform in Venice, CA. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Launching Several Brands

Since appearing in SI Swimsuit, Miller has launched various products that speak to her passions. In 2014, she partnered with publicist Robyn Berkley to create a capsule collection for Berkley’s activewear line, Live the Process. A portion of the sales went to the David Lynch Foundation. Then in 2018, Miller started a line of leather handbags, luggage and travel accessories called Pilgrim, inspired by Brigitte Bardot and the Beatles. Unfortunately, both are seemingly no longer available.

Dating Hollywood Stars

Miller has had a couple of high-profile romances. Her first was with Jake Gyllenhaal in 2014, which lasted for several months. In the past year she was linked to Andrew Garfield: the pair sparked rumors when they were spotted holding hands last November. They made their first public appearance together as a couple at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February 2022 but by April had parted ways. In between these two Hollywood relationships, the model married musician Cam Avery in April 2018, only to split in November of that year.