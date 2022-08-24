Where Are They Now? Brooklyn Decker

Brooklyn Decker might have gotten her start as a model for SI Swimsuit but has since become a bonafide Hollywood star. The 35-year-old made her SI debut in 2006, just months after moving to New York City from North Carolina to pursue a career in modeling. By 2010 she was on the cover, which set the stage for even bigger things. So, what has she been up to in the last 12 years? Here’s what we know.

Acting in Hollywood

Brooklyn Decker attends the Los Angeles Special FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie" at NeueHouse Los Angeles on April 23, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Though Decker started to land acting gigs almost as quickly as modeling jobs, she took on more prominent roles after her SI Swimsuit cover appearance. She had starring roles in Just Go With It (2011, with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston), What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012, with Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Lopez) and Battleship (2012, with Liam Neeson and Rihanna). But her highest profile acting gig thus far has to be her role as Mallory Hanson on the popular Netflix series Grace and Frankie. The comedy starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin ended its seven-season run this past spring.

Being a Mom

Decker married former tennis star Andy Roddick in April 2009, the year before her SI Swimsuit cover appearance. Roddick had seen Decker host a weekly football show for Sports Illustrated and had his people call her people (though Decker did not respond for five months, calling the move “very shady.”) The couple now have two children—a son, Hank, in September 2015, and a daughter, Stevie, in November 2017. While they keep their kids out of the spotlight, Decker has been very open about motherhood, including struggles with postpartum recovery, her changing body, and more. She even teamed up with Bodily, a company that creates products for women’s bodies and maternal health.

Supporting Husband Andy Roddick’s Foundation

Andy Roddick (L) and Brooklyn Decker attend the 2022 Andy Roddick Foundation Gala at JW Marriott Austin on April 09, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Rick Kern/WireImage

Roddick founded his nonprofit organization—the Andy Roddick Foundation— in 2000 to provide lower-income students with summer and afterschool programs. And since marrying Decker, the pair have supported the foundation together. She regularly posts on social media about ways to participate in the organization and attends events, like the annual Andy Roddick Foundation Gala in Austin, their adopted hometown. Clearly Roddick thinks their partnership is in sync. “She makes me better. She is tough, she’s independent, she’s self-motivated. All those things were very important to me when we met, and even now,” the 2003 U.S. Open champion told the New York Post. “I don’t know that I’d want someone to sit around with and say like, ‘What are we gonna do today?’ I think we’re both pretty hyper-motivated all the time, and I think that creates kind of a base element of respect for each other.”

Becoming a Fashion Designer

As a model for over a decade, Decker knows a thing or two about fashion. But she finally added fashion designer to her resume by teaming up with BURU for a sustainable clothing collection for Mother’s Day 202. She told Yahoo Finance Live that the inspiration for the "Heirloom Collection" was Bridgerton, the Netflix show she binged during the pandemic. Proceeds from the sales went to the Special Olympics and the Andy Roddick Foundation.

Though BURU may have been her first fashion foray, Decker had co-founded the digital wardrobe app Finery in 2017. Two years later, she sold it to Stitch Fix for an undisclosed amount. So she’s an entrepreneur, to boot.