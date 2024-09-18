Where Are They Now? Chrissy Teigen
A legend of the SI Swimsuit brand, Chrissy Teigen first posed for the magazine in 2010, when she won Rookie of the Year honors for her photo shoot in the Maldives. Over the years, she’s been featured in nine different SI Swimsuit Issues, and famously returned to the fold just months after giving birth to her first child in 2016.
“I’m definitely still excited coming to shoot Sports Illustrated. I feel like even more so, that my life has changed so much,” Teigen said at the time of her photo shoot in Indonesia for the ’17 issue. “This is my first body shoot since Luna. … I think there’s just something about this crew and something about MJ [Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief] that makes you feel so beautiful and so special.”
In addition to her work in front of the camera as a model, Teigen is a television personality, cookbook author, lifestyle entrepreneur, wife and mother. Below, we’re providing the ultimate resource for all things Chrissy Teigen.
Chrissy Teigen and SI Swimsuit
Following her Rookie of the Year win in 2010, Teigen returned to the fold the following year and traveled to the Philippines. The Utah native went on to land the cover of the 50th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue alongside fellow brand stars Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge in 2014. The trio posed for James Macari in the Cook Islands.
Teigen has returned to the fold several times over the years, most recently in 2024 for the brand’s 60th anniversary issue. This year, she earned a solo cover following her photo shoot in Los Angeles and a group one alongside 26 other franchise stalwarts.
“SI Swimsuit is breaking the mold of what people think beauty standards are, of what beauty should be,” Teigen stated on set earlier this spring. “They’ve always celebrated women as whole [people]. It’s not just this is a beautiful woman to look at, but this is a beautiful person to be around. It’s something I realized from my very first meeting with MJ [Day, editor in chief], even before getting into a swimsuit. We sat and talked for hours about our dreams, goals and visions for my future. That was 14 years ago. Seeing the magazine evolve, and seeing MJ turn it into this magazine with such incredible, diverse women is really beautiful to see.”
Chrissy Teigen husband
Teigen and John Legend met in 2006, on the set of the Grammy Award-winning artist’s music video for his track, “Stereo.” The two began dating casually and made their red carpet debut together in 2008 before getting engaged in ’11 while on vacation in the Maldives. Teigen and Legend tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy, in September 2013, and the power couple renewed their vows in the same location in honor of their 10th wedding anniversary last fall.
Chrissy Teigen nationality
Teigen is an American model. While she was born in Utah, her family relocated to both Washington and California during her youth. Teigen’s mother, Vilailuck, is a native of Thailand, while her father, Ron, is of American and Norwegian descent.
Chrissy Teigen kids
Teigen and Legend are the proud parents of four children. They welcomed a daughter named Luna in April 2016, followed by a son named Miles in May 2018. The parents expanded their family last year, with the addition of daughter Esti, whom they welcomed in January 2023, and son Wren, who was born via surrogate in June.
“There’s a million different ways to [parent]. And there’s a million different right ways to do it,” Teigen told The Bump last April of her outlook on parenthood. “Everyone’s going to have their opinion, and everyone’s going to say it with such conviction that you think they must be more right than you, but that’s not true. Everybody’s learning as they go.”
Chrissy Teigen movies and TV shows
In addition to being featured in her husband’s music videos, Teigen has had guest roles in TV shows like The Mindy Project and has lent her voice to animated projects such as The Simpsons. Teigen served as a commentator on the popular reality show Lip Sync Battle, and is the star and executive producer of Chrissy’s Court, a Roku original series in which Teigen handles cases as a courtroom judge.
Chrissy Teigen new show
Teigen’s latest television project, Chrissy & Dave Dine Out, follows her culinary adventures around Los Angeles alongside cohost David Cheng and a number of guest stars, including Simu Liu, Regina Hall, Reid Scott and others. All five episodes of the reality series are currently available to stream on Hulu.
Chrissy Teigen books
Teigen has published several best-selling cookbooks, starting with her debut, Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat, published in 2016. Her sophomore collection of recipes, Cravings: Hungry for More, was released two years later. Teigen’s most recent cookbook, Cravings All Together: Recipes to Love, hit shelves in 2021.
Each collection contains Teigen’s favorite recipes, including meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner, along with snacks and desserts.
Cravings by Chrissy Teigen
The lifestyle entrepreneur launched her website, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, in 2019. The platform offers recipes, as well as tips and tricks for the kitchen and more. In 2022, Teigen expanded her empire by launching a line of baking mixes. Today, fans can purchase everything from bakeware and kitchen accessories to food and loungewear on the website.