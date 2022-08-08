Where Are They Now?: Hannah Jeter

It’s hard to believe it’s been five years since Hannah Jeter’s last SI Swimsuit photo shoot. The St. Thomas native—formerly known as Hannah Davis—appeared in five consecutive issues, starring on the 2015 cover. After marrying Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter in July 2016, she has largely laid low and focused on her home life in Miami. So, what has she been up to? Here’s what we know.

Being a Mom

The year Jeter appeared in her last SI Swimsuit Issue was also the same as the one where she and Derek welcomed their first daughter. In August 2017, the couple welcomed Bella, followed by daughter Story in 2019 and River in 2021. While they don’t really take their kids into the public eye, Derek did post a recent photo giving a glimpse into their home life. The picture showed the former Yankee getting his nails painted by two daughters while the baby looked on. He simply captioned the photo, “HELP!”

Hannah Jeter attends the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony with their children Bella and Story at Clark Sports Center on September 08, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Hosting Project Runway Junior

Before stepping out of the spotlight, the model took on a TV gig, serving as the host of Project Runway Junior from 2015 until ’17. The program followed the same format as the original Project Runway hosted by Heidi Klum, but featured young designers between the ages of 13 and 17.

Raising Money for Causes She Cares About

Hannah has a history of supporting others. For example, she helped raise awareness and money for the rebuilding of St. Thomas in the aftermath of Hurricanes Maria and Irma. She serves on the board of directors of the Turn 2 Foundation, a program Derek launched in 1996 to motivate high school students to turn away from drugs and alcohol and turn to (hence, Turn 2) healthy lifestyles. The organization has raised more than $30 million for its initiatives since its founding.

Hanging With Fellow SI Swimsuit Models

Even though Hannah hasn’t graced the page of SI Swimsuit in several years, she is still hanging out with fellow models. She posed alongside Kate Bock at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian at Island Gardens in Feb. 2020 in Miami.

Supporting Husband Derek Jeter

Hannah Jeter and Derek Jeter attend "The Captain" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on June 12, 2022 in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Of course, she also hit the red carpet to support her husband. The duo stepped out in June at the Tribeca Film Festival for the premiere of his ESPN docuseries, “The Captain.” ​​Hannah even posted a rare photo from the event on Instagram to mark the occasion, writing, “Proud of you @derekjeter on the premiere of The Captain at @tribeca ! #TheCaptain.” The model mom was also spotted on the red carpet at the Baseball Hall of Fame last September along with their daughters for Jeter’s induction ceremony.