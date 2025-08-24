5 Bejeweled SI Swimsuit Looks That Prove Sparkle Is Always in Style
Embellishments are a fabulous addition to swimsuits. Just a couple of jewels can elevate any piece, creating a piece that not only steals the show but also steals some shine from the sun.
Jewels are such a fun way to bring out extra beauty from your summer ensembles. Whether your garment was designed to include crystals and diamonds or you decided to do some DIY, it really is a surefire way to bring glamour to the beach.
What better way to begin your search for the perfect blinged-out pieces than by checking out these SI Swimsuit models who sported some of the cutest, trendiest and fanciest looks in their past shoots? Take a look at some of our favorites.
Tinashe in Florida
Tinashe’s swimsuit by Lace by Tanaya is a bold and daring way to go about blinged bikinis. This two-piece uses chains of small gems to create a triangle-shaped top and a cheeky thong bottom. A showgirl or a beach goddess? The singer certainly brought the drama in Florida.
Brooks Nader in Bermuda
Brooks Nader took dripped out to a whole new level with this ultra alluring top. Tops like these are guaranteed knock-outs because of how ornate they are. From the way the jewels fall in layers, almost like a chandelier, to the way the rows of clear beads come together, it’s a show-stopping piece that demands a double-take.
Chrissy Teigen in California
A little commotion for the bikini, please? A round of applause is the only appropriate action when seeing a piece like this. Chrissy Teigen’s swimsuit from Natalia Fedner reminds us of rocks found in nature, while also serving some serious glamour.
Katie Austin in Bermuda
Bejeweled accessories aren’t to be slept on either. The right one can make even the most basic of swimsuits look incredible. JÉBLANCE knows this to be true, as they designed a dress like this iced-out garment that pairs well with any swimsuit. One could take a page straight out of Katie Austin’s book at wear it with a neutral bikini bottom.
Sixtine in Belize
Pieces like this regal dress from Santa Brands are dangerous for the simple fact that once you put it on, it’ll take everything in you to take it off. “Luxury” best describes Sixtine’s attire in this photo. Wear a dress like this with a white string bikini or a pearl bikini bottom, and you’ve got an unforgettable look.
Believe us when we say, your end of summer is going to get a lot more lavish with items like these.