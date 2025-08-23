These Behind the Scenes Frames Prove Nelly Korda Is a Natural Swimsuit Model
Professional golfer Nelly Korda made her debut in SI Swimsuit for the 2025 issue, released in May, but we’re still pulling so much inspo from the collection of suits she wore in Boca Raton, Fla. The 27-year-old athlete, who is native to the Sunshine State, admitted that she “stepped out of [her] comfort zone” for the opportunity, but you’d never be able to tell from the photos.
Now, months later, we’re releasing more behind the scenes looks at Korda’s shoot day, where she captured beachside glamour perfectly. Rocking bold colors and unique designs, it’s no wonder we keep coming back to this particular shoot.
Embracing this unexpected swimsuit trend
Taking part in an unexpected swimsuit style—one we highlighted as a 2025 trend in this year’s magazine—Korda rocked a long-sleeved bikini in olive green from Indah, proving she looks great in absolutely any color. It might’ve been hot under the Floridian sun, but the athlete totally pulled off the sleeves.
Getting the perfect shot is an unmatched feeling, something Korda now knows all too well. From posing on the beach and in the water to on a boat, she got the full Boca Raton experience during her shoot day, which took place last November.
Mismatching pieces
Korda delivered expert poses, gorgeous smolders and sweet smiles while on set, this time wearing a unique red and white strapless crop top from Andres Otalora with fun swirl designs, paired with classic ivory bikini bottoms from St. Agni.
One-shoulder never looked so good
A classic black swimsuit will never go out of style, but this one from LaQuan Smith is anything but basic. Korda delivered major Bond girl vibes on the beach for her SI Swimsuit debut, rocking this one-shoulder, high-cut one-piece, which also featured a long-sleeve.
With her blonde hair blowing in the ocean breeze, Korda owned the shoot, making it all the more surprising that this isn’t the norm for the athlete, who is currently ranked the No. 2 female golfer in the world.
“It was such an exciting shoot,” Korda shared on location when wrapping the shoot. “I stepped out of my comfort zone. I think that’s what the shoot’s about. I think that’s what life is about, also, is sometimes stepping outside your comfort zone and challenging yourself.”
Despite her shoot being a “challenge” for Korda, she absolutely rocked it and had such a positive attitude throughout the day, ultimately calling the opportunity to be featured in the magazine “a dream.”
“I had such a great crew to work with and work alongside. It was just so much fun. When people look at these photos, I hope it inspires them to rock what they got,” she added on set.
More BTS photos
Check out more behind the scenes pics from Korda’s SI Swimsuit debut below.