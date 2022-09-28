Where Are They Now? Rose Bertram

Rose Bertram might only be 27, but she has already had a decade-long career. She was first signed to a modeling agency at 13 and quickly appeared in campaigns for major brands like H&M and L’Oreal. In 2015 at age 21, the Belgium-born model made her first appearance in the SI Swimsuit Issue and followed it up with two more appearances. But it’s been a few years since Bertram’s 2017 shoot. So, what has she been up to? Here’s what we know.

Rose Bertram at the Venice Film Festival, 2022. Laurent Koffel/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Being a Mom

Bertram was in a long term relationship with Dutch football player Gregory van der Wiel for eight years, and they have two children together. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Naleya, in 2018 and had their second—Zaylee—in 2021. The model regularly shares photos of her youngsters and travels with them all over the globe. She’s said numerous times that she loves being a mom and finds joy in bringing her daughters along on her adventures.

Launching Products

The SI Swimsuit model has taken her experience in the fashion and beauty world and used it to create related products. For example, she partnered with sleep and loungewear company Le Olive to create a Le Olive x Rose Bertman collection as the first brand ambassador for the company. It features a variety of robes and pajamas in velvet and silk with the option of personalization. Beyond loungewear, Bertram also launched a vegan and cruelty-free clean haircare line for wavy, curly and “coily” hair called We The Curl. And she recently teased a new product line called Naylee Basics that just says “coming soon.”

Making Magazine History

In 2018 Bertram became the first model to appear on the cover of Dutch Vogue while pregnant. On the cover, she wore an open jacket that prominently displayed her baby bump. She shared the cover on Instagram when it came out and discussed why it was such a proud moment in her career.

“Most of you know that I’m not the standard model in terms of (height/sizes),” wrote Bertram. “I was 13 years old when I started modeling and had been told I would never be able to make a real career in the modeling industry. This is exactly what made me work harder, and if you know me, then you obviously know that I don’t take no for an answer.”

She added, “Not only am I on a Vogue cover but I’m sharing this cover with the biggest blessing in my life, and that is my baby girl!”

Appearing on Reality TV

While Bertram’s life looks pretty glamorous most of the time, she recently decided to change things up a bit. How? By appearing on a Dutch survival show Expeditie Robinson. She is one of 21 candidates for the 2022 season, taking on the challenge on the uninhabited island in Malaysia. (Think Survivor in Dutch.) Unfortunately, we won’t be able to watch it stateside. But the model was excited to share the news with fans who could watch in the Netherlands and Belgium.

“So excited to share that I am a part of this amazing survival show @expeditierobinson_rtl available to watch every Monday starting 29th of august at 8:30 pm,” she wrote on Instagram.