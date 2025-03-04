Who Goes Home on ‘The Bachelor’ Tonight? Season 29 Hometowns Live Recap and Spoilers
We’re only weeks away until we get to see who Grant Ellis gives his final rose out to on The Bachelor Season 29, and he’s taking the next big step tonight by meeting families. During hometowns week on the long-running reality dating series, the franchise lead travels to different states to get to know their contestants’ friends and family, often getting drilled by loved ones on where he stands with each woman.
We can assume the same will go for Grant tonight as he meets the families of Dina Lupancu, Juliana Pasquarosa, Litia Garr and Zoe McGrady, traveling to Illinois, Massachusetts, New York and Wyoming. After tonight, he’ll only have three contestants left, and based on the previews for the season, it looks like he’s going to have a particularly hard time choosing who to propose to in the end.
We’re recapping the new episode live here, so keep refreshing for the latest updates.
Juliana’s hometown date
Grant travels to Newton, Mass. for his first hometown date, meeting Juliana and getting to see where she grew up. Before meeting her family and friends, Juliana takes Grant around town, starting with a pizzeria where they make pies and a florist where they put a bouquet together. They also make cannolis together, leaning into the classic—and delicious—Italian food.
In her confessional, Juliana reveals she hadn’t brought a guy home in at least six years, so she’s nervous about how protective her family might be. She opens up to Grant about this, also dropping the bombshell that he’s going to be meeting her whole family—a.k.a. over 20 people. But for Grant, he’s excited to hear that so many people are willing to show up for her.
Though Grant seems a little overwhelmed when they arrive at Juliana’s parents’ house, he embraces her big family and chats with everyone. Juliana’s dad Carl is particularly intimidating, mentioning that he’s seen her heartbroken in the past and he wants to protect her. Grant gets one-on-one time with both Carl and Juliana’s mom Donna, opening up on his true feelings for their daughter.
Ultimately, Carl tells Juliana that he “loves” Grant and approves of the relationship, which is incredibly relieving for her to hear. The hometown visit ends with Grant telling Juliana that he’s “falling” for her.
Zoe’s hometown date
Next up is a trip to New York City, N.Y. to get to know Zoe a bit better. As she explains to Grant, she didn’t grow up in the city, but she calls it her home. Their first stop is a bridal shop where Zoe puts her modeling skills to work for a special photo shoot. As they begin, Grant admits that it’s “surreal” to be posing for engagement photos—complete with an engagement ring—before getting engaged, but he’s impressed seeing Zoe in her element.
They also take photos with Zoe in a wedding dress and Grant in a classic tux, giving the pair a potential teaser for what could be next. Afterward, Zoe explains that while her adoptive parents won’t be there to meet Grant because they are currently estranged, her sister, aunt, uncle and best friends will be.
Zoe’s sister Faith gets to talk to Grant alone and asks him why Zoe never got a one-on-one date, to which Grant answers honestly and she seems pleased. Though the Bachelor process is not easy, Faith feels better getting to know Grant and taking a liking to him. As Grant leaves, Zoe admits in her confessional that she feels like she could fall in love with him, but she worries it could be too late, considering his connections with the other women.
Litia’s hometown date
Grant’s third hometown date is to visit Litia in Star Valley, Wyo. Though she didn’t actually grow up in the state, it serves as a sentimental place for her and her family, making it the perfect spot for her to show off. It’s a little bit of culture shock for Grant who’s not used to the country, but he’s happy to jump on a horse and take a ride with Litia nevertheless.
As Litia revealed during their one-on-one date, she grew up in the Mormon faith and she’s never dated anyone outside of the religion. Ahead of Grant meeting her family, she brings it up again, of course, as the topic will no doubt come up. Though Grant is nervous, he’s ready to jump in head first.
WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for The Bachelor Season 29.
Grant sends home Dina during hometowns
According to Reality Steve’s episode-by-episode spoiler breakdown, Grant eliminates Dina after visiting her hometown of Chicago, Ill. Though the pair no doubt form a connection during their time together, it must not be as strong as the other bonds Grant has formed with his remaining contestants.
After becoming a standout contestant during the season, Dina scored a one-on-one date during the trip to Madrid, Spain. Exploring the city together, she and Grant were all loved up walking the city streets, trying local food and adventuring off on a row boat together. As they ate dinner, Dina opened up about her childhood and how no one ever spoke about their feelings in her family. She received the one-on-one rose that night.
Keep watching The Bachelor Season 29 every Monday night on ABC, with the finale expected to air on March 24.