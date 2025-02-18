Who Goes Home on ‘The Bachelor’ Tonight? Season 29, Episode 4 Live Recap and Spoilers
As Grant Ellis forms deeper connections with his contestants on The Bachelor, fans watching at home are falling for their favorites and rooting for who they think belongs with the franchise’s latest lead. The basketball player-turned-day trader from New Jersey, 31, had his shot at love during Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette last year, and he returns to the beloved ABC dating show to put his heart on the line once more.
We’re onto the fourth episode of the season and so far, Grant has already formed bonds and can see himself finding his soulmate at the end of this. And though there’s been drama between some of the contestants, it’s been relatively smooth sailings for Grant as he still gets to know the ladies vying for his final rose. But as we inch closer to the finale, he’s going to have to make very tough decisions as he says goodbye to more ladies and breaks hearts in the process.
Tonight, the cast goes international, and their first travel location is Madrid, Spain. As revealed by TV guru Reality Steve, Grant will have one-on-one dates with Dina Lupancu, 31, and Sarafiena Watkins, 29. And after this week, he’ll be down to just seven women—meaning the season is officially heating up. We’re recapping episode 4 live right here, so keep refreshing to read more.
After last week’s prom party, spirits should be high as we reunite with the contestants at the Bachelor mansion this week. However, that isn’t the case. Because of the drama between Carolina and Rose, many of the ladies lost time with Grant last week and the overall vibe was ruined. Despite this, the women are so excited to hear of their next plans—a trip to Spain.
Dina’s one-on-one date
All of the ladies are hoping for alone time with Grant when they arrive in Madrid, though not everyone can get one-on-one dates. After meeting the ladies out at a restaurant and checking in, he invites Dina on the first one-on-one and they’re off to live like locals. Exploring the city together, the pair play soccer with kids and dance in the street before rowing a row boat together. On the water, they start to open up, discussing what they want out of a significant other.
At dinner that evening, Dina describes herself as an “ice queen,” explaining that growing up with a big family, no one ever spoke about their feelings. Because of this, she’s dealt with men who are intimidated by her. But for Grant, he admires her strength and even says she reminds him of his mom. Dina then asks Grant about his past relationship which lasted seven years, and he shares what he learned from the experience.
“I could definitely see you as someone I see a future with,” Grant tells Dina before they share a kiss. Their night is complete with a live performance and, as expected, Grant gives Dina his rose.
Meanwhile, the other ladies hang out and it doesn’t take long for Carolina to bother the group with her comments about wanting more time with Grant. Of course, Carolina already had a one-on-one with Grant while many others have not. Their chat is interrupted by a knock on their door as they find out who’s on the group date this week—and who gets the next one-on-one.
The group date
Alexe, Litia, Carolina, Natalie, Rose, Parisa, Zoe and Juliana’s names are read off, meaning they’ll go to the group date, while Sarafiena lands the second one-on-one. The group date starts with donkey rides through the city followed by a matador competition in which the ladies learn the ropes. Ultimately, they’re surprised when realizing their challenge is to ride a mechanical bull, and Juliana is up first.
Zoe ends up winning the big trophy—and some alone time with Grant—though this bothers Alexe after she copies her unconventional bull-riding method.
During the cocktail party after the group date, Grant gets to bond with the contestants, especially Parisa, Rose and Zoe. Zoe gets the opportunity to open up about the racism she’s faced throughout life, explaining that she’s never felt worthy. In turn, Grant feels compassion towards her and is grateful that she is willing to be vulnerable with him.
Carolina continues to annoy the ladies with her comments about not getting enough alone time with Grant and feeling unsure about the process, forcing Juliana to pull her aside to talk to her about it. When they come back to the group, tensions are high and the ladies begin to argue with Carolina, feeling resentment that she’s seemingly feeling doubts when she’s spent a lot of time with Grant already. This leaves Carolina in tears, and she assures them that her feelings for him are real.
Grant comes into the room and sees Carolina crying, deciding to pull her aside to another room to comfort her. This, in turn, bothers the girls even more as she steals the center of attention again. After getting her side of the story, Grant decides not to give out his rose and instead leaves to think about everything.
Sarafiena’s one-on-one
Next up is Grant’s one-on-one date with Sarafiena, which sees the pair go bungee jumping in the rain. The nerve-wracking experience brings them close together and they’re super excited knowing they took such a big jump together—literally and metaphorically.
During dinner, Grant questions why Sarafiena still seems a little hesitant to kiss him, suspecting it might be because she doesn’t want to get hurt. But they share a funny moment when Sarafiena is quick to clarify that it’s only because her mom is watching at home. This leads to a more serious conversation, in which Sarafiena opens up about being raised by a single mother.
“I see a future with you, and I see you as somebody who would make a great wife,” Grant tells Sarafiena before giving her his rose.
The final cocktail party
Ahead of this week’s rose ceremony, the ladies gather in Madrid for the final cocktail party of the episode, giving them the chance to score more alone time with Grant. But the contestants who went on the group date earlier on in the episode are still feeling uneasy knowing that no one was given a rose. When Grant arrives, he’s quick to pull Juliana aside to talk to her about what happened with Carolina.
Juliana confides in Grant, calling Carolina “ungrateful” and “unhappy” for the time she’s gotten to spend with him. Grant is, understandably, upset with what he’s hearing but thanks Juliana for speaking up. He then goes to speak with Carolina, expressing how disappointed he is to hear that she’s been questioning their relationship.
For her part, Carolina says she thinks that having doubts in a process like this is normal, explaining that she’s taking it very seriously. In response, Grant says she should be going to him with her doubts, not the other women in the house.
Rose starts to spiral, feeling insecure ahead of the rose ceremony after the Carolina drama from last week. She confronts Carolina about it, saying she “backstabbed” her, though Carolina doesn’t agree. Getting more and more emotional, Rose declares that she wants to go home. She goes to find Grant and tells him that it’s in her best interest to leave.
Grant is very understanding and sends Rose on her way.
We’ve provided spoilers for tonight’s rose ceremony below, courtesy of Reality Steve, so beware. Spoilers are ahead.
Spoilers: week 4 eliminations
According to the TV leaker, the following women go home tonight, Feb. 17:
- Natalie Phillips
- Parisa Shifteh
- Rose Sombke
Rose got involved in drama last week when telling Carolina that Grant told her that while he was dancing with Carolina during a previous group date, he was actually thinking of Rose. This changed everything for Carolina, who thought she had a genuine connection with Grant. And even though she didn’t name names when confronting Grant about it, he put on his detective hat and discovered it was Rose who said it.
Grant didn’t waste time confronting Rose about the situation, and while Rose said she thought that’s what he told her, Grant denied it. Fans have since debated who was right, considering Grant did tell Rose that he had been thinking about her a lot, mentioning the group date.
We’ll have to wait and see what causes Rose to self-eliminate tonight, but we know she’s not in a good headspace.
New episodes of The Bachelor Season 29 air on ABC every Monday night and stream the next day on Hulu.