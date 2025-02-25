Who Goes Home on ‘The Bachelor’ Tonight? Season 29, Episode 5 Shocking Spoilers and Live Recap
Another Monday, another exciting episode of The Bachelor Season 29 on ABC. The fan-favorite, long-running dating reality series sees the leading man, looking for his soulmate, date multiple women to see if he can find the one. This season, Grant Ellis wears his heart on his sleeve, determined to find his other half after getting his heart broken on Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette last year.
We’ve now made it to Week 5, and things are undoubtedly heating up. Grant is making closer connections and bonds through group dates and one-on-ones, and we know from the teaser for the season that he’s going to fall for not just one woman—but two. The 31-year-old day trader from New Jersey has opened his heart up to 25 women, and in return, they’ve done the same. That makes each rose ceremony, where he has to send home more contestants, increasingly difficult.
Tonight, Grant and his contestants travel to the beautiful, scenic Edinburgh, Scotland to explore the country’s capital and perhaps fall in love in the process.
It’s the week before hometowns and Grant—and his remaining ladies—are definitely starting to feel the pressure. Juliana Pasquarosa, in particular, wants to go on a one-on-one to get to know Grant better, and fortunately, that’s what she gets. When arriving at their hotel, which is totally charming and full of history, host Jesse Palmer shows up to tell the ladies what to expect this week. Now that there are only seven contestants left, Grant won’t be giving out roses during his dates—he’ll save that for the rose ceremony.
Juliana finds out she’ll be getting the one-on-one date this week, which leaves Zoe McGrady, who hasn’t gotten a one-on-one, upset. But she tries to keep her head up.
Grant’s one-on-one with Juliana
Juliana joins Grant on a helicopter ride across the town as they look out at the gorgeous greenery. Arriving at their destination, the pair visits a castle, where they are styled to the nines in Scottish attire, including Grant in a kilt. For their final outfits, Juliana wears a gorgeous pink gown, while Grant dresses up in a black tux, and they share a dance with live music and a group of fellow dancers all around them. It’s definitely giving Bridgerton.
Back at the hotel, the group date card arrives and the ladies find out that Litia Garr will be getting the second one-on-one date this week. This brings Zoe to tears as she comes to the realization that she won’t be getting a one-on-one, leaving her questioning her connection with Grant.
We're recapping the new episode live right here, but you can keep reading for spoilers on the next rose ceremony.
Spoilers: Who goes home during the Week 5 rose ceremony
If you keep up with spoilers for the Bachelor franchise, you’ll know that TV scooper Reality Steve always has the latest leaks. Here’s who goes home tonight, according to the blogger:
- Alexe Godin
- Carolina Sofia
- Sarafiena Watkins
This week’s eliminations are particularly surprising, especially considering the fact that Alexe got the first impression rose and in turn, the first one-on-one of the season. Sarafiena also got a one-on-one last week, and she and Grant seemed to really hit it off. And, of course, Carolina got a one-on-one earlier in the season and seemed to capture Grant’s heart. That said, she has continued to cause drama in the house with her fellow contestants, and we wouldn’t be surprised if that happened again this week, leading to an elimination.
Next week marks the hometown dates, meaning we’re really getting closer to the end of Grant’s journey to find love. It’s evident from the previews that he finds love, but who will he pick in the end? We’ll have to keep watching to find out. If tonight’s rose ceremony is any indication, the eliminations from now on are going to become heart-wrenching.
