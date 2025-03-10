We Won’t Find Out Who Wins ‘The Bachelor’ Tonight, But the Finale Is Just Weeks Away
It all comes to an end in a few short weeks as we inch closer to the finale of The Bachelor Season 29. In this installment of the beloved ABC reality series, we’ve watched lead Grant Ellis date over 20 women looking for his soulmate. The day trader from New Jersey, who competed on Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette last year and was eliminated ahead of hometowns, is down to just three women—Juliana Pasquarosa, Litia Garr and Zoe McGrady—as he awaits the highly anticipated fantasy suites.
At this point, we really could see Grant ending up with any three of his remaining contestants, though Juliana and Litia definitely seem like the frontrunners. Next up on his journey, all four will travel to the Dominican Republic, where they’ll get the opportunity for alone time without the cameras. With Litia already telling her mom that she’ll be upset if Grant sleeps with either of the other contestants, we can already predict that it’s going to be a dramatic week.
But we’re getting ahead of ourselves now. Overnights won’t happen for another week as the regular season is taking a brief break for the Women Tell All special.
Yes, The Bachelor is on tonight, but it’s a break from Grant’s journey
That’s right—we’ve made it to the point in the season that Grant’s past contestants will return for some much-needed conversations and, likely, arguments. After the drama that went down between the ladies in the mansion, we’re sure a few of them are looking for closure. And we can bet on host Jesse Palmer to dig up all the dirt.
Of course, we anticipate Carolina Quixano will be in the middle of most discussions during the special tonight as she was involved in drama with multiple contestants. From stealing extra alone time with Grant to complaining about the whole process, the ladies spent most of the season frustrated with her.
Check out a teaser for what we can expect from the Women Tell All tonight, plus what’s next as we get closer to the season finale:
After tonight, there are only two more weeks left in The Bachelor Season 29. Monday, March 17 will mark Week 7, where the contestants can choose to go—or not go—to Fantasy Suites with Grant, while Monday, March 24, a.k.a. Week 8, will see both the finale and the After the Final Rose special. There, we’ll find out whether Grant and his winner are still together and other juicy updates from this season’s cast.
Read all of the leaked spoilers for the rest of the season here.
Don’t miss new episodes of The Bachelor Season 29 every Monday night on ABC. Stream the next day on Hulu.