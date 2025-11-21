‘Wicked: For Good’: 3 Seaside Styles That Have Bubbly Glinda Vibes and 3 That Are Wickedly Elphaba
The highly anticipated sequel Wicked: For Good has finally been released in theaters nationwide, and fans are more than ready to learn about the fate of their beloved star-crossed besties, Glinda and Elphaba.
To celebrate the release of this wickedly good sequel, we found three gorgeous swimsuits that we could totally see Glinda wearing and three stunning green swimsuits that Elphaba would absolutely slay.
Pretty pink swimsuits for Glinda
Glinda’s style is more airy and bubbly. She tends to lean into lighter, pastel hues that are soft and inviting. Her personality, while multidimensional, is warm and upbeat. There’s a reason why everyone who’s anyone wants to be in her corner.
Emily DiDonato in Sacramento, Calif.
DiDonato’s two-piece ensemble from her Sacramento feature is simply romantic. The way the blush pink tones mix and mingle together is dreamy and brilliant, two things that are must-haves in any Glinda-approved ensemble. In a swimsuit like this, her charm is sure to be at the front and center, bewitching anyone fortunate enough to witness this pretty pair.
Christen Goff in Dominica
Glitter is a detail seen in many of Glinda’s best outfits. Goff’s bubblegum pink strapless bikini top and matching bikini bottoms check off the requirements for glitter and, of course, pink, being an option we could see Glinda having in her summer wardrobe.
Olivia Dunne in Portugal
Sometimes, there’s a cozy feeling that arises whenever seeing Glinda prance across the screen. Be it because of Ariana Grande’s pleasant portrayal of this beloved character or because of her charm, there’s no denying she can make one feel at home. Nothing says cozy and welcoming like some crochet material, and Dunne’s light pink number from her Portugal shoot certainly fits the bill.
Gorgeous green swimsuits for Elphaba
Elphaba always has an air of strength and resilience. However, her power doesn’t only lie in her might, as it also lies in her ability to go against the grain without apologizing for it. Her style is unique and magnificent yet gentle. For Elphaba, we opted for pieces that somewhat go against the grain but are still fashion-forward and beautiful all the more.
Danielle Herrington in Hollywood, Fla.
When someone like Elphaba walks into a room, all eyes are on her. She might as well give ‘em something to look at! Herrington’s black net body suit and neon yellow-green ensemble will do just that, giving anyone who sees her in this stunner a conversation to talk about for days.
Allie Ayers in Atlantic City, N.J.
Velvet is one of those fabrics that has such a refined and elegant energy to it. Perhaps that’s why on a one-piece swimsuit like Ayers’s, there’s this explosion of dignification like no other. Elphaba was practically born to flaunt her stuff in a piece like this.
Dunne in Portugal (take two!)
Dunne’s Portugal 2024 feature didn’t have just one but two stellar swimsuits that capture both Glinda and Elphaba’s styles. In addition to the pink bathing suit, this mint green two-piece is also a banger. We especially adore the crochet cardigan, as it’s a nice touch and also pairs well with Glinda’s crochet recommendation.
Come summertime, you and your bestie will have two swimsuits that will certainly signify your love for this dynamic duo. Until then, head to your local theater to watch every marvelous second of Wicked: For Good.