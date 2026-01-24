These Dreamy Snapshots Share the Same Romantic Energy As the Costumes in ‘Wuthering Heights’
With Emerald Fennell’s highly anticipated retelling of Wuthering Heights set to be released on February 13, one thing fans have been particularly interested in is the thought process behind the unique and dynamic costume design.
To give moviegoers and fashion lovers alike some more insight, Vogue published an exclusive first look at a handful of these incredible pieces back on January 10, sitting down for a chat with costume designer and Academy Award-winner Jacqueline Durran. For those not in the know, Durran is responsible for some of Hollywood's most beloved onscreen ensembles, including standout outfits featured in Pride & Prejudice, Atonement and Barbie.
With the outlet, the designer revealed that her and Fennell’s influences for the period piece “ranged from Elizabethan through to Georgian and Victorian, and from paintings and historical dress to contemporary fashion and representations of period costume in 20th-century films.” And while examining the elegant array of soft, feminine silhouettes contrasted against the harsh, lush greenery of the movie’s set, we couldn’t help but be reminded of one specific SI Swimsuit photo shoot.
We’re, of course, talking about the brand’s dreamy 2021 feature in Sacramento, Calif., captured by photographer Anne Menke. While in the Golden State, our models were styled in some seriously stellar selections, posing in luxe outdoor locations evocative of any timeless love story.
Josephine Skriver embraced ethereal vibes on the set of her Sacramento shoot with the brand, returning for a second year in a row after her 2020 debut in the Dominican Republic. This angelic, glittering piece from The Merger NYC would certainly fit right in on screen beside Margot Robbie’s many flowing gowns.
You can view Skriver’s full 2021 gallery here!
Like Skriver, Emily DiDonato reunited with SI Swimsuit in California for her sophomore shoot after her magazine debut in 2020, when she joined the brand Wyoming. The model paired a pastel pink two-piece by Dos Gardenias with a crisp, cozy-looking white cardigan from Mango. Finishing off the look with a pair of black knee-high riding boots, the final ensemble was sweet, soft and sensationally romantic.
You can view DiDonato’s full 2021 gallery here!
What was that? You were wondering where all the “drama” was? Well, Lais Ribeiro certainly brought it with her to Sacramento when it came to posing for the shoot, which was also her second with the brand after her 2018 debut in the Bahamas. This gorgeous cream-colored one-piece from Capitana incorporated all the best details of the recent cottagecore trend, with the snapshot further enhanced by the special guest star (i.e., the beautiful horse with whom Ribeiro posed at the seaside).
You can view Ribeiro’s full 2021 gallery here!
And this Dos Swim and AllSaints combo on Marquita Pring is just begging to be worn while running through a field into the warm embrace of the one you love! Pring wore the luxurious look during her debut shoot with the brand in the Golden State, and the model would return for two more consecutive features after: one in Barbados in 2022 and the other in Puerto Rico in 2023.
You can view Pring’s full 2021 gallery here!
Last but never least, Tanaye White looked like a slice of bright blue sky personified in this delicate two-piece from fan-favorite brand Frankies Bikinis as she swung her cares away on a wooden swing. After joining SI Swimsuit for the first time in 2020 as part of the brand’s Swim Search open casting call, White returned for round two in 2021 as an official co-winner (alongside Kathy Jacobs). There, she embraced the sun-soaked, romantic aesthetic in both her styling and poses, making for one glorious final shot.