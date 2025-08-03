XANDRA’s Sweet Baby Blue Bikini Is ‘Giving Euro Summer’
XANDRA’s baby blue bikini moment is the epitome of carefree Euro summer energy. The DJ just dropped a dreamy Instagram photo dump that captures the essence of her whirlwind weeks across Europe.
In the cover snap, the content creator lounged peacefully outdoors in a light blue polka dot bikini from Victoria’s Secret, a sweet and timeless set that highlighted her slim, sculpted figure and sun-kissed summer glow. Though the bikini is no longer available, the look embodied classic coastal chic while nodding to the season’s hottest swimwear trend: polka dots.
Her long blonde locks were tousled into voluminous bombshell waves, cheeks flushed from days spent in the sun and faint freckles dusted across her nose. XANDRA accessorized with layers of gold jewelry, stacked bracelets and chunky mixed metal rings. With her eyes closed and a soft smile on her lips, the Ohio native radiated serene, carefree energy.
“it’s giving euro summer,” the 24-year-old captioned the carousel shared on July 31.
The slideshow unfolded like a highlight reel of her past few weeks—each snap cooler and sillier than the last. She enjoyed a massage at the club, dove off rocky cliffs into the sparkling Mediterranean, read a book under the scorching sun and balanced an Aperol spritz on her head with a mischievous grin.
The randomness of the dump perfectly captured the essence of a summer abroad with your best friends and made a strong case for making Instagram casual again.
The Ohio native has been galavanting across Europe with her besties—Mia Martini, Olivia Ponton and Bachelor alum Kelsey Anderson. Together, they’ve been hopping from island to island, dancing until sunrise and collecting memories that radiate pure summer freedom. It’s giving sisterhood, sunburns and zero responsibilities.
True to form, XANDRA knows how to perfectly mix business with pleasure. Just days earlier, she DJ’d an electrifying set at Ushuaïa Ibiza, one of the world’s most iconic clubs, followed by a performance at the Palm Tree Music Festival in St. Tropez. Each stop reinforces her status as a rising force in the EDM scene.
Known for blending infectious beats with her signature style, she continues to break barriers in a male-dominated industry, all while delivering major fashion moments along the way.
Her SI Swimsuit journey mirrors that same unstoppable energy. After spinning at the brand’s Swim Week runway show in 2023 (and even surprising fans by walking the catwalk), she made her rookie debut in Belize last year with photographer Derek Kettela. This May, she returned to the magazine for year two, dazzling in Jamaica in a series of vibrant, vintage-inspired looks captured by Yu Tsai.