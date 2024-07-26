Yellow Is Alex Morgan’s Color in These 5 Swimwear Pics in St. Lucia
When Alex Morgan stepped foot on the SI Swimsuit set for the 2019 issue, she was returning for her third brand feature. The NWSL star first posed for the brand seven years prior, when she was photographed in nothing but bodypaint. Morgan’s second franchise feature took place in 2014, when she traveled to Guana Island, British Virgin Islands.
When she posed for the issue in St. Lucia in 2019, she was joined on set by several fellow USWNT members, including Crystal Dunn, Abby Dahlkemper and Megan Rapinoe, who each took part in their own features for the magazine.
“I felt like it was important to really show the diversity of this team, as well as show the youth and the experienced players,” Morgan said of posing for that year’s magazine alongside her teammates.
A force on the soccer field, the 35-year-old athlete is a striker for the San Diego Wave FC, cofounder of TOGETHXR, a three-time Olympian with two medals under her belt, and the founder of the Alex Morgan Foundation. Morgan is also a proud mom to a daughter named Charlie, whom she shares with her husband, Servando Carrasco.
While Morgan’s cover photo on the front of the 2019 issue showcased both her athletic figure and her strength, each of the snapshots she posed for on the sand conveyed the very same message. Below, find a few of our favorite photos, captured by visual artist Ben Watts, of Morgan in trendy yellow swimwear in St. Lucia.