Swimsuit

Yellow Is Alex Morgan’s Color in These 5 Swimwear Pics in St. Lucia

The USWNT striker has posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue three times, most recently in 2019.

Cara O’Bleness

Alex Morgan was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia
Alex Morgan was photographed by Ben Watts in St. Lucia / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

When Alex Morgan stepped foot on the SI Swimsuit set for the 2019 issue, she was returning for her third brand feature. The NWSL star first posed for the brand seven years prior, when she was photographed in nothing but bodypaint. Morgan’s second franchise feature took place in 2014, when she traveled to Guana Island, British Virgin Islands.

When she posed for the issue in St. Lucia in 2019, she was joined on set by several fellow USWNT members, including Crystal Dunn, Abby Dahlkemper and Megan Rapinoe, who each took part in their own features for the magazine.

“I felt like it was important to really show the diversity of this team, as well as show the youth and the experienced players,” Morgan said of posing for that year’s magazine alongside her teammates.

A force on the soccer field, the 35-year-old athlete is a striker for the San Diego Wave FC, cofounder of TOGETHXR, a three-time Olympian with two medals under her belt, and the founder of the Alex Morgan Foundation. Morgan is also a proud mom to a daughter named Charlie, whom she shares with her husband, Servando Carrasco.

While Morgan’s cover photo on the front of the 2019 issue showcased both her athletic figure and her strength, each of the snapshots she posed for on the sand conveyed the very same message. Below, find a few of our favorite photos, captured by visual artist Ben Watts, of Morgan in trendy yellow swimwear in St. Lucia.

Alex Morgan
Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Alex Morgan
Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Alex Morgan
Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Alex Morgan
Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Alex Morgan
Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated
Published
Cara O’Bleness

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

Home/SwimNews