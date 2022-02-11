Can’t Make the Swimfluence Network LA Event? Tune in on Our App

Get an exclusive look inside the our very first live event.

Image from 2019 open casting for SI Swim Search in South Beach, Miami, FL. Alta Images

We are so excited to host everyone in Los Angeles today. This is your chance to come and interact with the SI Swimsuit team, including MJ Day, Hillary Drezner, Joanna Guinta, Margot Zamet and Janine Berey. We will also be hosting a range of activations, including various panels throughout the day with Swimsuit team members and models, discussing everything from personal brand development to health and wellness to Swim Search 2022. Not to mention that you’ll be able to submit for Swim Search 2022 in person! If you can’t attend the event, make sure to check in on the app where certain segments will be streamed and models will be going live throughout the day to give you a special virtual sneak peek into what’s going on.

If you haven’t already RSVPed, don’t worry. We have opened up access to everyone; however, we do have an event capacity as we are being mindful of COVID-19 health guidelines, so we will filter people through the event space accordingly.

Final reminder: Our deadline for in-app submissions for the 2022 SI Swim Search campaign is Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at 5 p.m. EST.

After that time, submissions will be locked. We will select finalists from that group to meet via digital casting with the SI Swimsuit team. From there, we will narrow our choices down to six finalists who will take part in a photo shoot this March. But that’s not all!

We will open castings back up on March 1 through the app and TikTok for an additional opportunity to shoot for a new and exciting SI Swimsuit initiative in June.

Live Event Details:

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Hard Rock Cafe Los Angeles

6801 Hollywood Boulevard, Suite 105

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Special access will be granted to all Swimfluence Network app members.

If you didn’t already know, SI Swimsuit has launched an app! The Swimfluence Network. We’ve created an inclusive community for women who are looking to connect, learn, grow and champion change for the next generation. Available now for iOS and Android by searching The Swimfluence Network in the App Store or visit us online.