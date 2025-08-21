Christen Goff’s SI Swim Shoot Film Pics Are the Epitome of Summer
Christen Goff just dropped the ultimate late summer serotonin boost—and it comes in the form of behind-the-scenes film pics from her SI Swimsuit 2025 photo shoot. The five-time brand star, who made waves earlier this year by posing while pregnant with her first child, shared a sweet carousel of candids from set, taken during her shoot with legendary photographer Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
View the post here.
“1/28/25 • behind the scenes of @si_swimsuit 2025 🏝️,” the 32-year-old captioned the carousel, giving fans a rare look at the glam, goofy and sun-soaked golden moments that brought her milestone feature to life.
In the cover snap, Goff beamed bright while getting glammed by makeup artist Jodi Boland, wearing the dark denim Tropic of C string bikini she donned in her official SI Swim return reveal. The laidback, trendy look was just one of many standout suits from her vibrant shoot, styled by editors Margot Zamet and Liz Wentworth and inspired by the bold colors of Jamaica and the vintage aesthetic of Slim Aarons.
In a later frame, she was caught laughing while holding a duck as Yu Tsai excitedly pointed at her. Another captured her mid-shoot snack break with the crew, while in a later slide, hairstylist Paul Norton touched up her breezy beach waves with a spritz of hairspray. Every image radiated joy and ease, as well as the uniquely supportive energy SI Swim shoots are known for.
“The duck. I can’t,” editor in chief MJ Day commented.
“I love love these. You’ll cherish this shoot forever 😍,” Jena Sims gushed.
“So happy and gorg,” bff Katie Austin chimed.
“Beauty queen!” Olivia Dunne exclaimed.
Goff, who joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2021 after co-winning the brand’s open Swim Search casting call, was named co–Rookie of the Year in 2022. The Southern California native has appeared in five consecutive issues, posing in destinations like New Jersey, Barbados, Dominica and Portugal over the years.
“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful and transformative experience,” she wrote on Instagram in May. “I truly have never felt more powerful, full of purpose and love. I can’t believe I get to treasure these photos forever, marking such a special time in my life.”
That beauty and confidence shine through in every image—especially now, just weeks after Goff and her husband, NFL quarterback Jared Goff, welcomed their daughter, Romy Isabelle. The new mom is soaking up all the magic of this moment, and we’re lucky she’s letting fans in on the journey—film grain and all.