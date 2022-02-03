Skip to main content

Don't Miss the Swimfluence Network Experience

Mark your calendars for Friday February 11th.
Swimfluenc Network Promo centered

Join us in Los Angeles for a fun day of meaningful experiences and the chance to connect with other members of the SI Swimsuit community, models, editors, and staff.

Event Details:

Friday, February 11 
11 AM - 5 PM

Read More

Hard Rock Cafe LA
6801 Hollywood Blvd Suit 105
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Please RSVP here.

Special access will be granted to all Swimfluence Network app members.

If you didn’t already know, SI Swimsuit has launched an app! The Swimfluence Network. We’ve created an inclusive community for women who are looking to connect, learn, grow and champion change for the next generation. Available now for iOS & Android by searching The Swimfluence Network in the App Store or visit us online.

stylish coats hero
Fashion

Stylish Winter Jackets That Will Actually Keep You Warm

Swimfluenc Network Promo centered
SwimSearch

Don't Miss the Swimfluence Network Experience

paris fashion influecers to follow
Fashion

Five French Influencers You Need To Follow

867a1437-copy
SwimSearch

SI Swimsuit Models Advice to Swim Searchers

Screen Shot 2022-02-02 at 8.36.42 AM
Fashion

Black-Owned Businesses to Support (and Shop!)

JCPennney
Fashion

Sports Illustrated Launches New Clothing Line with JCPenney

MJ Cheddar News
SwimNews

MJ Day Dives Into the Motivation Behind Pay With Change

JM_SISWIM_DUCKIE_THOT_08_030 1wma
SwimNews

Duckie Thot Hopes to Promote Diversity in Modeling

© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy