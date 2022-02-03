Don't Miss the Swimfluence Network Experience

Join us in Los Angeles for a fun day of meaningful experiences and the chance to connect with other members of the SI Swimsuit community, models, editors, and staff.

Event Details:

Friday, February 11

11 AM - 5 PM

Hard Rock Cafe LA

6801 Hollywood Blvd Suit 105

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Please RSVP here.

Special access will be granted to all Swimfluence Network app members.

If you didn’t already know, SI Swimsuit has launched an app! The Swimfluence Network. We’ve created an inclusive community for women who are looking to connect, learn, grow and champion change for the next generation. Available now for iOS & Android by searching The Swimfluence Network in the App Store or visit us online.