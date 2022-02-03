Don't Miss the Swimfluence Network Experience
Mark your calendars for Friday February 11th.
Join us in Los Angeles for a fun day of meaningful experiences and the chance to connect with other members of the SI Swimsuit community, models, editors, and staff.
Event Details:
Friday, February 11
11 AM - 5 PM
Hard Rock Cafe LA
6801 Hollywood Blvd Suit 105
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Special access will be granted to all Swimfluence Network app members.
If you didn’t already know, SI Swimsuit has launched an app! The Swimfluence Network. We’ve created an inclusive community for women who are looking to connect, learn, grow and champion change for the next generation. Available now for iOS & Android by searching The Swimfluence Network in the App Store or visit us online.