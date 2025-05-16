SI Swimsuit Models and 50 Cent Shut Down the Epic 2025 Launch Party
If there’s one thing SI Swimsuit knows, it’s...well, it’s probably swimsuits—it’s in the name, after all—but a close second would be how to throw a fantastic party, and that’s exactly what the team did on Thursday night!
Many of our SI Swimsuit 2025 models stepped out in their most fabulous fashions, heading over to the Hard Rock Hotel New York to stroll down our red carpet before entering our official launch party. Inside, they were met with an unmatched atmosphere of drinks, dancing and good times—and we have the photographic evidence to prove it.
But what’s a party without music? Pretty quiet! So it only made sense to invite icon 50 Cent to perform!
“Sports illustrated bad b------ every where what ! Me and Rob Gronk was chilling. You know the vibes!” The rapper wrote in the caption of his first Instagram post about the evening, which consisted of several photos taken with cover model Olivia Dunne, Alix Earle, and the unofficial winners of “cutest couple,” Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski.
“Period,” SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin concurred in the comments.
Dunne was seen sporting a sheer black button-up top with a white silk corset-style top beneath it. Her blonde hair was pulled back in a ponytail—the perfect ensemble for getting down on the dance floor. Meanwhile, Earle donned an elegant black dress with a deep V-neckline, while Kostek opted for a dreamy white number, matching her longtime boyfriend, Gronkowski.
In his second shared carousel, 50 Cent focused on another cover model, Salma Hayek Pinault. He shared selfies of the two smiling together, as well as some snapshots of the rapper performing for the hyped-up crowd.
Hayek Pinault sported a gorgeous black midi-length dress with long lace sleeves for the celebration. The garment featured a uniquely feathered skirt with matching accents on the wrists. She left her hair down and her makeup soft.
And of course, plenty of fans sounded off in the comments, celebrating Hayek Pinault—and the fact that she’s been gorgeous since the dawn of time:
“That woman been fine since the day before forever,” one fan wrote.
“Need that fountain of youth too 😂,” another joked.
In a third Instagram post, this time shared by the rapper’s brand Branson Cognac, we got a better look at the overall vibes of the night thanks to a video clip showing a few quick shots of the SI Swimsuit 2025 models hanging out around the stage, watching videos play on the big screen while dancing and chatting.
Take a closer look at the SI Swimsuit 2025 launch party with these photos below!
With launch week in full swing, there’s really nothing left to say except: cheers to another year of SI Swimsuit—only getting better with time!
The official magazine is available online now and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.