Christen Goff Takes Our Breath Away in 7 Ethereal New SI Swim Pics From Jamaica
Christen Goff is glowing like never before.
The five-time SI Swimsuit model returned for her 2025 feature with something extra special—her first shoot while pregnant. Photographed by Yu Tsai on the breathtaking shores of Jamaica, the 31-year-old brought a radiant calm to the set, marking one of the most powerful moments in her journey with the franchise.
“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful and transformative experience. I truly have never felt more powerful, full of purpose and love. I can’t believe I get to treasure these photos forever, marking such a special time in my life,” Goff wrote on Instagram, alongside behind the scenes footage from the shoot.
The Southern California native first joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2021 after co-winning the Swim Search open casting call. Her debut took place in New Jersey, and the following year, she was named co–Rookie of the Year. Since then, she’s appeared annually in stunning destinations like Barbados, Dominica and Portugal. Her fifth feature is a testament to her evolving presence and deep-rooted connection with the brand.
“The best part about being a part of the [brand] is connecting on a daily basis with the most positive, confident and uplifting people,” she shared in 2021. “I have never been a part of a community that is more inspiring, and I feel so lucky to have met such amazing women with whom I will have lifelong friendships.”
As a model, she has always championed self-love and body positivity. “It’s about chasing your dreams and being a part of something much greater than yourself,” she added. That sentiment holds even more meaning now as she prepares to welcome her first child with husband and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. The couple, who tied the knot last summer in Ojai, Calif., announced their pregnancy at the NFL Honors in February.
For her milestone shoot, Goff embraced a vibrant wardrobe that reflected the spirit of Jamaica. The fashion team drew inspiration from Rastafarian colors and the retro glamour of Slim Aarons’s ’70s photography. Each swimsuit combined bold design with laid-back island ease and was styled with glamorous statement jewels to match.
This year’s magazine, released digitally on May 13, features an incredible cast led by cover stars Salma Hayek Pinault, Jordan Chiles, Olivia Dunne and Lauren Chan.
With each shoot, Goff proves why she’s become a mainstay in the SI Swimsuit legacy, and she’s only getting more gorgeous and graceful as she enters motherhood.
