SI Swimsuit Models Light Up the Empire State Building in Honor of the 2025 Issue Launch

Lauren Chan, Olivia Dunne, Ellie Thumann, Camille Kostek, XANDRA and Hunter McGrady visited the historic NYC landmark today.

The 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launched today, and the brand kicked off its official New York City takeover in the most iconic way: lighting the Empire State Building.

Cover stars Salma Hayek Pinault, Olivia Dunne, Jordan Chiles and Lauren Chan lead the way in this year’s edition, which features 38 models representing a wide range of backgrounds, body types and accomplishments. From Olympic medalists and digital creators to trailblazing entrepreneurs and advocates, the cast reflects the brand’s ongoing commitment to celebrating beauty in all forms.

Several franchise favorites were on site for the lighting ceremony, including Chan, Dunne, Camille Kostek, Ellie Thumann, XANDRA and Hunter McGrady, along with members of the SI Swimsuit team. The event took place at 1 p.m. ET atop the iconic New York City landmark, as the historic building shone in SI Swimsuit’s signature cyan blue to mark the occasion.

The models also walked away with a sweet Empire State Building plaque souvenir, personalized with their name and a message that read “lighting ceremony in celebration of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Annual 2025 Issue Debut” and the date.

The magazine, which has become a cultural institution since its 1964 debut, continues to evolve each year. The latest edition includes a mix of returning legends and new faces, powerful cover stories and fashion-forward spreads shot in Bermuda, Florida, Switzerland, Mexico and Jamaica. It also highlights SI Swimsuit’s ongoing mission to amplify voices that matter—on topics from mental health and body confidence to representation and self-expression.

“The why behind this brand runs deeper than just stunning imagery. It’s about creating a platform for stories that matter. Stories that inspire. Stories that change the way we see beauty, strength and authenticity. Every single woman in this issue brings with her a why. It’s more than a word. It’s a compass,” editor in chief MJ Day wrote. “A unique and powerful reason for being here. And it’s not just about looking beautiful in a swimsuit; it’s about what she represents and the change she’s driving in her own life and in the world around her.”

This morning, Hayek appeared on TODAY to unveil and discuss her cover. On Thursday evening, models will gather at the Hard Rock Hotel New York for the official launch party, followed by a takeover of SoHo for the exclusive SI Swimsuit Social Club event on Friday and Saturday.

Secure tickets here.

The official magazine is available online today and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.

