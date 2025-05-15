One Year Ago: Looking Back on the Stunning 2024 SI Swimsuit Cover Models
Four SI Swimsuit Legends scored cover spots for the brand’s 60th Anniversary issue back in 2024, and who better to introduce the group of cover models than MJ Day—SI Swimsuit’s editor in chief—via her Editor’s Letter?
“There’s Kate Upton, whose first cover served as a catalyst for the evolution of the brand. There’s Chrissy Teigen, who represents the new generation of model moguls,” Day wrote. “There’s also Hunter McGrady, whose power and advocacy continue to inspire. And there’s Gayle King, a first-timer who, like her co-cover models, not so gently reminds us that women are limitless and control their destinies.”
Check out these eight stunning snapshots of the cover models, who all earned SI Swimsuit Legend status with the brand during 2024:
Gayle King
A co-host for CBS Mornings, King made her SI Swimsuit debut in Mexico and traveled to Hollywood, Fla., for a secondary appearance with the brand for the 60th Anniversary Legends shoot.
“I think it’s important to celebrate women of all ages, all colors, all sizes, you know why? Because that’s who we are,” King said of the feature.
Chrissy Teigen
Teigen received her first cover spot in 2014 in a Cook Islands shoot for the brand’s 50th Anniversary issue. A decade later, the 10-time model returned to the fold following a seven-year hiatus, shooting in Mexico and Hollywood, Fla.
“It feels like I’ve lived 800 different lifetimes since the first shoot we did,” Teigen reflected. “I love that all the pictures and everything we’ve done throughout the years [are] like chapters in a book.”
Hunter McGrady
McGrady joined SI Swimsuit in 2017 and shot with the brand four more times before her cover shoot in Mexico. The model then cemented her SI Swimsuit Legend status in Hollywood, Fla., before returning to the fold again this year for the 2025 issue with a chilly Switzerland photo shoot.
“I’m just proud. I’m proud to be a part of [SI Swimsuit],” McGrady shared. “I’m proud of the imprint that they’ve made on society and they continue to make, and that would genuinely be my all-encompassing word: proud.”
Kate Upton
After securing Rookie of the Year honors at only 18 years old, Upton received her first cover spot during her sophomore campaign in 2012. The brand staple earned two more cover appearances in 2013 and 2017 before marking her fourth in Mexico in 2024.
“Looking [at] how the industry has changed since my first year to now is a really exciting conversation,” Upton shared. “Because so many things that I struggled with, people are shocked to hear I struggled with, which is such a sign of where the world is now—how inclusive everyone is.”
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online now and at select newsstands on May 17. Order your copy here.