Get to Know SI Swim Search 2022 Finalist Michelle Fuente Steffen

This lawyer, model and entrepreneur would tell her younger self to worry less.

Name: Michelle Fuente Steffen

Hometown: Buenos Aires

Occupation: Fashion-lay attorney/ model/ entrepreneur

Age: 30

Behind the scenes of Michelle Fuente Steffen in the Dominican Republic.

What would it mean to you to win Swim Search?

It sounds crazy but I’ve been so happy about being a finalist that that idea didn’t even occur to me. I guess I don’t even have words to describe the importance it could have in my life. But for sure it would be a blessing.

What has been the best part (so far) about being a part of The Swimfluence Network community?

The support I receive every day. I found a community of people who are not there to compete among themselves but to support each other, and I feel all these girls got it just right and understood perfectly what the SI Swim Search is about. It makes me proud to be a part of a group of people sharing that kind of vibe and good intentions towards others.

How did you prepare for the SI Swim Search photo shoot?

Surprisingly, I was not nervous beforehand at all because I felt I was going there to do my job - what I love the most and makes me feel most secure in the world - but I was a little bit anxious about it. I definitely paid much more attention to my skin care routine, worked out double and hydrated myself twice as much as usual. I wanted to feel the strongest I could in every possible way... physically and mentally.

Who was the first person you told the good news to?

My parents and one of my sisters since the three of them were sitting next to me when I got the call on a Sunday night. It was a very special and emotional moment. My dad started to record me right away.

What is your favorite SI Swimsuit memory?

My surprise and shock the first time I saw the queen Ashley Graham on the cover in 2016. It was like seeing an alien to me. You know they exist, you know they are there, but you just don't see them around. It’s a strange comparison, I know, but coming from a country where the plus-size industry is not very developed yet, it made an impact in my head and I started looking at things in a deeper and more natural way. But it shocked me - in the most positive way - for sure.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

To worry less. To be less logical and more passionate. Life is too short and I know our goals are a consequence of our efforts, but a huge percentage of what happens doesn't depend on us, so we need to find that balance and learn how to relax and how to enjoy life.

What changes would you like to see in the world?

I would like to feel and to see more empathy. I feel we are a race that is too focused on superfluous and unnecessary things. It’s time for the human race to invest time in what’s really important, and by that, I mean others.