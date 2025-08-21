Swimsuit

These BTS Pics From Nicole Williams English’s 2025 SI Swim Shoot Are As Beautiful As We Remember

We’re bringing you a never-before-seen look at the three-time model’s trip to Jamaica.

Bailey Colon

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Just over three months ago, the latest issue of SI Swimsuit was released online, debuting every photo shoot from the 38 women featured in the 2025 edition.

One of the members of the multi-talented group of models was Nicole Williams English, who returned to the fold with a feature in Jamaica.

“I have so many feelings [...] too many to even put into a caption,” the brand staple previously penned following the magazine’s release in May. “I’m honored to be a part of this family, grateful to the whole team for making me feel beautiful and for giving me the opportunity to prove that age ain’t nothin but a number and time doesn’t take away—it adds layers of depth.”

View her full gallery from Jamaica here.

Williams English’s most recent appearance in the fold officially marked her third photo shoot with the brand. In 2023, the model stepped foot on Dominica for her debut while pregnant with her daughter, India Moon. The following year, she was part of the 60th Anniversary Issue with a photo shoot in Mexico.

We recently caught up with Williams English during Swim Week, where she touched on just how she hopes her legacy with the brand will translate to her child, who is currently two years old.

“Oh my gosh. I think that she’s just gonna be so proud,” the model told us. “I mean, I shot my rookie shoot eight months pregnant [...] like, visibly she can see that she’s in my belly, which is really cool. And then announcing on the [SI Swimsuit] runway show even before I shot was amazing.”

India Moon has indeed been a member of the SI Swimsuit family before she was even born, as Williams English revealed the news that she and her husband—former NFL player Larry English—were expecting while strutting down the catwalk for the 2022 runway show in Miami.

By the time the model shot with photographer Yu Tsai, her bump was on full display in her inaugural photo shoot with the brand. “I feel like she’s just gonna have so many things to look back on and be like, ’Mom, you were so cool,’” she continued.

Now, Williams English will have even more memories to share with her family as we bring you these never-before-seen frames from the model’s time in Jamaica. While we shared a sneak peek from set in February, the majority of ’fits were still under wraps. Today, we give you our all-access look.

Check out more behind the scenes pics below!

Published
Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

