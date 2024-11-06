Simone Biles Speaks to ‘Amazing Year’ for Women’s Sports, Inspiring Confidence in Fans
Simone Biles has been nonstop this past year. She went from spring training to summer competition to the Olympics without so much as a chance to catch her breath. And almost immediately after the Paris Games ended, the 27-year-old was off again.
Over the course of the past two months, she has been traveling around the country with a band of fellow professional gymnasts, performing energetic artistic shows for sold out crowds. The experience has given Biles the chance to take a step back and reflect after a meaningful trip to Paris. Performing week after week in shows that, thankfully, bring “no stress” for the star has been nothing but enjoyable. “We’re having so much fun connecting, making memories that will last a lifetime, and cherishing what we did in Paris,” she recently told Harper’s BAZAAR.
In the course of reflecting on her third Games—during which the athlete added three gold medals and one silver to her impressive hardware collection—Biles has come to appreciate the timing of the 2024 Olympics, in particular. This year, women’s sports across the board have seen a tremendous boost in viewership. Many women’s sporting events achieved historic numbers throughout the 2024 season, evidencing the notion that women’s sports are having a moment.
For that reason, Biles was quick to declare the 2024 Olympics “particularly special.” Because they took place during such a historic moment in the history of women’s sports, the gymnasts themselves felt the effects of greater viewership and newfound attention. And it’s shown Biles that her platform and impact are only growing with each passing year. As always—whether in the gym or outside of it—the athlete wants nothing more than to harness her influence and impact for good.
“I think it’s been an amazing year for women’s sports because we’ve been using our platforms to grow the conversation and inspire our fans around the world to build confidence through movement, just like we do,” she remarked. “So I think right now it’s a time for women to be proud, stand in our power, and share our success and our journey and our stories.”
Biles, who has found a lot of joy and confidence in movement over the years, simply wants to share that experience with the thousands of fans (and aspiring athletes) who look up to her. The sold out Gold Over America Tour crowds are a testament to the fact that she’s doing just that.