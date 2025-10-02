Achieng Agutu Brings Classic Old Hollywood Glamour to Paris Fashion Week Runway
Achieng Agutu is that girl, and it’s high time everyone knows it.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model recently walked on the Paris Fashion Week runway for L’Oreal Paris and looked absolutely lavish and lush. Her runway outfit featured an ornate black gown so luxurious, she resembled a starlet straight out of Old Hollywood.
The top of her piece began with a strapless neckline that had pointed edges on both sides, giving the piece a daring aura. As for the middle, the corset hugged and flattered her curves perfectly. Last but not least, the dress spilled out into a huge mermaid skirt.
Her hair was also an easy favorite. French curl pick and drop braids are all the hype right now in the world of Black hair, and her style shows why that is. What’s more, the hue of her hair complemented her exceptionally well—it’s easily one of the most stunning hairstyles on the Paris Fashion Week runway model.
Agutu opened the show, a remarkable feat that speaks to what a force this beautiful individual truly is. She continues to make waves, and it’s a delight to see her strut her stuff for the world to see.
According to her Instagram post, Agutu was joined by plenty of familiar faces at the L’Oreal event. She and Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria took a picture side by side in one snap, while in another, Agutu could be seen on the stairway posing with Isabela Merced, Aditya Madiraju and SI Swimsuit runway model and Real Housewives royalty, Bethenny Frankel. A slide with her and Temiloluwa Ajibade was also featured in her Instagram spread.
The L’Oreal runway was a celebration of women’s empowerment, one of the many things Agutu champions, especially when it comes to ensuring people believe in themselves.
“Take the leap of faith, take the risk, you do not know what this life, what this world, the universe has to give you yet,” Agutu shared as advice for women who would like to try the SI Swim Search in the future. “So just do it. Do it afraid, do it happy, do it nervous, do it anxious, do it absolutely excited, just do it.”
The social media influencer has been living her fashion life to the fullest during Paris Fashion Week. Not just on the runway, but on the Parisian sidewalks, too. Her outfits in the European city have nothing but back-to-back bangers, including her most recent, which features a black avant-garde skirt set she slays in. Another favorite is her look after the runway. The crème silk dress makes her look heavenly.